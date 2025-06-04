A national stocktake of Australia’s $800 billion food system by CSIRO and the University of Queensland has suggested a consolidated reporting system could address sustainability and economic gaps.

Released on June 2, the report — titled Towards A State Of The Food System Report for Australia — highlighted the need for a public authority to balance ongoing economic goals with sustainability, equity, and health goals, describing the system as “fragmented”.

It revealed those gaps, regarding environmental and health impacts, could amount to $274 billion in hidden costs for Australia.

“Food policy needs to be supported by the consolidated reporting and accountability arrangements provided to other systems, such as the health, social welfare, and criminal justice system,” the report reads.

The report states the Australia is stuck in a “siloed, sectoral view” of the food system. It recommends the implementation of a national food strategy, a Commonwealth ministerial portfolio, and a national food council, as per the recommendations of the 2023 Parliamentary inquiry into food security.

CSIRO agriculture and food director Dr Michael Robertson said the Australian food system extends beyond producing and exporting commodities, providing equitable access to sustainably produced healthy food.

“We have an intergenerational responsibility to pursue these goals vigorously,” he said.

“This national stock take provides an evidence base to guide our actions as social, cultural, environmental, and economic priorities shift.

“While Australia’s wider food system is an economic and production success, generating more than $800 billion annually and providing significant employment particularly in regional areas, the intersection of our food system with other critical goals calls for a more comprehensive way to evaluate its performance.”

According to the report climate change will causing profit losses to farms ranging between two and 50 per cent, and volatility in the production of food.

The Australian Conservation Foundation welcomed the release of the report, with business and nature lead Nathaniel Pelle saying the report makes it “clear” the current food system does not work for farmers, consumers, or nature.

“No activity has shaped the Australian landscape more profoundly than agriculture, while no industry has more to lose from environmental decline,” he said.

“We should not expect that growing food will have no impact on nature, but those impacts need to be managed so that they do not erode the capacity of the natural world to continue supporting future generations’ right to food security and a healthy environment.”

CSIRO sustainability research director Larelle McMillan said a reporting system would offer valuable insights into where the Australian food system is falling short.

“We need to move from analysing specific parts of the food system, to establishing co-ordinated reporting for important food system attributes and interactions, thus enabling connected up action for a national food system that serves all,” she said.

“This can be used as a focal point to bring together a great diversity of voice and vision to identify pathways to sustainable, health and affordable food for all Australians.”