A new livestock industry initiative aimed at boosting the productivity and profitability of southern Western Australian beef producers has officially launched.

It comes after a call from southern producers for industry to address the unique challenges they face in their region and input practical measures to support them.

Meat & Livestock Australia and the Western Australia Livestock Research Council announced the start of the SMARTBEEF project on May 29, which will bring producers together to collaborate, share knowledge and implement practical on-farm improvements.

It was designed by MLA, industry experts, the Western Beef Association and the University of Adelaide with climate conditions and shifting market dynamics as the focus.

The project’s team leader, LA.ONE Economics & Consulting principal, Lucy Anderton, said the project was designed to assist producers in tackling challenges through practical and collaborative learning.

“This project isn’t about sitting in a room listening to presentations. It’s about producers working together, learning from each other and using practical tools to drive success,” she said.

“It is an opportunity for these producers to improve their understanding of their productivity and profitability.”

The program will develop the skills producers require to make data-driven decisions that improve profitability by analysing their financials, cost of production and production systems.

They will also gain insights into the WA beef market and market specifications through access to industry experts and supply chain participants.

Albany producer Matt Leov is one of several farmers who will showcase best practices — including digital agriculture, reproductive efficiency and sustainability — in their area as part of the program.

“The ability to observe and understand the practices of similar farms presents a significant opportunity for improvement — it has the potential to transform how we operate,” he said.

“I’m particularly looking forward to learning from others and identifying cost-effective strategies that can deliver meaningful results.”

The first producer group will start in July and finish in September, 2026, while the second will begin in July 2026 to December 2027.

MLA is calling for producers who are interested to sign up before June 30.

For further information including how to register, contact Phil Barrett-Lennard at phil@agvivo.com.au or on 0429 977 042.