Will Evans has officially stepped into the top role at Cattle Australia this week, taking the reins at a pivotal time for the grass-fed cattle sector. The former chief executive of the Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association, Mr Evans brings a strong track record in advocacy, industry leadership, and stakeholder engagement to his new role as CEO of Cattle Australia. He succeeds Dr Chris Parker, who will stay on in a part-time role as Strategic Government Liaison, focusing on federal policy. The leadership transition will continue through July to ensure continuity as Cattle Australia advances its Towards 2030 strategic plan. One of Mr Evans’ first priorities is leading a national review of the grass-fed cattle transaction levy—an initiative aimed at ensuring the levy remains producer-driven, transparent, and aligned with the industry’s long-term sustainability. “It’s a privilege to lead Cattle Australia at such a crucial time,” Mr Evans said. “I look forward to working with producers and stakeholders across the country to shape a strong, unified future for our industry.” Cattle Australia chair Garry Edwards said Evans was appointed through a targeted recruitment process and brings the right mix of experience and vision. “Will’s leadership background and policy expertise make him ideally suited to guide the organisation forward,” Mr Edwards said. The board also expressed its gratitude to Dr Parker for his steady leadership since November 2023, during a significant phase of growth and consolidation for the organisation.