Margaret River Senior High School student Phoebe Armstrong, 16, was at the top of the class at the Young Sheep Handlers Expo where she was presented with the award of excellence. The second annual expo, held from July 10 to 12 at the Claremont Showgrounds, brought 60 participants with more than half from the city, to learn and engage with industry-leading figureheads and a hands-on approach to sheep handling and judging. Expo co-organiser Peter Gelmi, who serves as the Perth Royal Show Sheep Committee’s councillor in charge, said the three-day program was “beaming with industry-leading topics”. “We hope all the participants gained valuable insights into the industry, forged new friendships, and, most importantly, had an enjoyable experience,” he said. “Our aim was to equip them with the knowledge and confidence to advance their skills and expertise that will present opportunities to them.” Mr Gelmi was proud to announce the three overall winners for the three age group sections including Ms Armstrong (intermediate), Andi Osborne, 17, (senior), and Remy Ives, 11, (junior). Day one involved an introduction to the 14 different sheep breeds that were penned up while students took part in a range of informative talks on sheep behaviour, conformation, meat technology, and ring craft. Day two included talks on nutrition, wool, show preparation, judging, and showmanship. Day three involved the handlers and judging competition and presentation of the winners. Ms Armstrong, who accumulated the most points in knowledge quizzes, and the sheep handling and judging competitions, said she was honoured to win the overall award of excellence. Although this was her first attempt in a sheep showring competition, she has participated in preparing and showing cattle. “I am preparing two lead steers for this year’s Perth Royal Show,” she said. Ms Armstrong’s father, Lawson Armstrong, runs a cattle, sheep and poultry farm at Rosabrook, where she spends time helping with the animals. Her mother, Jane Beard, said her daughter’s passion ran in the blood — “Phoebe’s grandparents founded Cassilis Park Merino stud in NSW”. “Farm animals are her passion — I am very proud of her accomplishment.” Ms Armstrong will be entitled to compete at the South Australian Sheep Expo next year through industry sponsorship. Last year’s overall winner Kiara Bunter said she was grateful for everyone who helped her compete at the expo in SA, where she placed third in the seniors division. “It was three days of intensive education — what I gained the most was talking to industry people,” she said. The Royal Agriculture Society of WA president John Snowball said the expo was an integral part of showcasing WA agriculture — “It’s our charter and what we do best”. “This expo gives people an opportunity to understand how important the sheep industry is to the WA economy, what it means to people’s lives and what it takes to produce food for WA,” he said. “It is an opportunity to provide for careers for our youth coming through. “I think this expo is an important template to roll out to other educational opportunities in cattle, pigs, alpaca and a whole range of things as part of that education — helping the careers of young people.” Sheep handling judge Annamarie Darke, of Boyup Brook, said the students were all very enthusiastic and engaged. “I am keen to see this expo grow bigger and better — it’s not just about showing sheep, a real positive outcome for these young people was to meet new friends and getting everyone interested in agriculture,” she said. 2025 YOUNG SHEEP HANDLERS EXPO Handler competition Junior 1st: Keely Smith, 2nd: Cody Funnell, 3rd: Tyler Wolf Intermediate 1st: Phoebe Armstrong, 2nd: Tyeson Day, 3rd: Tim Lawrence Senior 1st: Scott Criddle, 2nd: Andi Osborne, 3rd: Mikayla Viemmix Judging competition Intermediate 1st: Paige Picton, 2nd: Lincoln Deadman, 3rd: Tim Lawrence Senior 1st: Emily Adams, 2nd: Kira Bunter, 3rd: Max Lawrence Knowledge quizzes Junior 1st: Seth Dingle, 2nd: Mila Dingle, 3rd: Ashleigh Fricker Intermediate 1st: Summer Sutherland, 2nd: Phoebe Armstrong, 3rd: Paige Picton Senior 1st: Andi Osborne, 2nd: Kira Bunter; 3rd: Grace Henderson Overall winners Junior 1st: Remy Ives, 2nd: Oakley Wilkinson Intermediate 1st: Phoebe Armstrong, 2nd: Tyeson Day Senior 1st: Andi Osborne, 2nd: Mikalya Viemmix Award of Excellence Winner: Phoebe Armstrong