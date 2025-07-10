Sheep and cattle producers from across Western Australia are set to converge in the West Midlands later this month for a heavy-hitting, two-day forum series aimed at tackling the key challenges and opportunities facing the state’s livestock industries. Hosted by the WA Livestock Research Council, the Livestock Matters Forums will take place on July 24 and 25, offering sheep and cattle producers access to the latest research, industry insights, and on-farm strategies to future-proof their operations. The first forum, focused on the sheep sector, will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at the Humphry family’s Walebing property, north of Perth. Themed “Improving Sheep Enterprise Resilience through Science and Attitude,” the event aims to boost confidence in the future of WA’s sheep industry. WALRC chair Bronwyn Clarke and executive officer Amy Coombe will open the forum, which will feature a diverse line-up of producers and researchers. Co-host Michael Humphry will share his personal challenges and thoughts on the future of sheep farming, while his son Blair will present a more optimistic view, outlining how their family business is evolving to become more resilient and adaptive. Key speakers include CSIRO scientist Dr Hayley Norman, Murdoch University researchers Georgia Welsh and Dr Serina Hancock, and University of Western Australia animal welfare expert Dr Kelsey Pool. Market analyst Andrew Whitelaw, co-founder of Episode 3, will present on emerging sheep industry opportunities, while Gibraltar Strategic Advisory’s Pat Hutchinson will address the current pressures on the WA sheep supply chain. Katanning producer Hamish Thompson will offer an on-the-ground perspective on the costs and returns of investing in a sheep feedlot. The second day of the forum series, “Getting the Best Out of Cattle in the West Midlands,” will be held Thursday, July 25 at the Gingin property owned by well-known pastoralists and beef farmers Ashley and Debbie Dowden. The cattle forum will focus on lifting productivity and profitability in southern cattle systems. Attendees will hear from producers and technical experts on topics such as transitioning rangeland cattle to southern conditions, improving fertility, managing feedbase, and navigating current market conditions. The day will include a walking tour of demonstration feed plots, led by Dr Hayley Norman and pasture consultant Alan Peggs, showcasing forage options and silage techniques suited to the region. Other speakers include silage contractor Brett Fitzpatrick, SMARTBEEF consultant Phil Barrett-Lennard, and veterinarian Dr Jess Shilling, who will focus on practical reproductive management strategies. The program also features an update on the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework from newly appointed chair Pat Hutchinson, followed by the official launch of WALRC’s 2025 Farm-a-Friend initiative. A sundowner with soup and drinks will round out the cattle forum, providing an opportunity for informal networking among producers and industry professionals. Both events are free to attend, but registration is essential. To find out more, contact WALRC.