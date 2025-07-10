Australia has overtaken New Zealand to become the leading exporter of frozen and chilled lamb and mutton to India. This milestone follows an ambitious campaign by Austrade and Meat and Livestock Australia to promote the premium quality and reliability of Australian meat and its trusted supply chains in the Indian market. A key selling point of the campaign was the complete elimination of tariffs on lamb and sheepmeat under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, significantly boosting the competitiveness of Australian exports. The campaign also reflects a broader strategic shift away from live sheep exports toward high-value, processed meat, with India identified as a key growth market. Australian exports of frozen and chilled lamb and mutton to India surged from $1.2 million in 2023 to more than $2.3 million in 2024 — an 85 per cent year-on-year increase. This rapid growth was made possible by a stable, expanding, and uninterrupted supply chain across India, ensuring consistent delivery to customers at a time when competitors like New Zealand faced logistical challenges. Australian exporters currently offer 14 cuts of lamb and mutton to meet the diverse culinary needs of Indian chefs and consumers — far more than the two or three cuts typically supplied by other countries. Significant investment in cold chain infrastructure has further enhanced freshness, quality and reliability. At present, five Australian producers are actively exporting to India, with more showing interest as demand grows. These exporters are partnering with a rising number of Indian importers, contributing to a stable, responsive and scalable market structure. Australian lamb is increasingly winning favour with India’s premium hospitality sector — hotels, restaurants and cafes — which has long been the largest consumer of imported lamb and mutton. While New Zealand previously dominated this space, Australia has quickly become the preferred supplier by focusing on superior quality, clear communication and favourable trade terms. Austrade and MLA have played a pivotal role in this success by building relationships with chefs, importers and food service leaders to establish long-term trust in Australian meat. In April 2025, MLA signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations. This partnership brings together Australian suppliers, Indian chefs and culinary students to promote Australian lamb within India’s food service industry. Masterchef Tarek Ibrahim led culinary training for more than 180 chefs from top hotel chains — including Taj, ITC, Marriott, Hilton and Oberoi — as well as 80-plus students from India’s premier culinary institutions. These sessions also brought together importers and industry leaders. Over the past six months, Austrade and MLA have engaged deeply with India’s rapidly growing food and hospitality sector. Their campaign featured more than 10 media partnerships — including during the Indian Premier League — reaching more than 28 million consumers. Austrade and MLA continue to spotlight Australia’s strengths through cross-industry promotional events such as the Festival of Australia, reinforcing the country’s reputation as a supplier of choice for premium lamb and mutton.