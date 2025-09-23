New gun laws mean there is not a single firearm on Kimberley “Cob” De Pledge’s 200,000ha Yanrey Station. Mr De Pledge drove from Kalbarri to Perth and back this month for a single reason — to make his story known at the Legislative Committee hearings for the inquiry into Labor’s controversial Firearms Act 2024 on September 17. The gun reforms, which have been labelled as flawed, rushed, and bungled by leading WA agricultural figures, prevent Mr De Pledge from owning a firearm for 22 years as a result of a criminal conviction. Mr De Pledge spent two years in jail, from 2019 to 2021, after he was found guilty in a jury trial for his role in the June 2017 collision on Great Northern Highway that killed Tom Price couple Mark and Lara Dawson, and orphaned their children. During his 2019 trial, Mr De Pledge’s lawyer said he had been placed in a “state of emergency” when two vehicles travelling in front of him slowed significantly to 26km below the posted speed limit while he was driving a truck carting cattle to Broome for export. Speaking at the inquiry on Wednesday Mr De Pledge — who is part of the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association executive committee — said he found himself in the “clink” for two years following the trial and was now unable to hold any sort of firearm licence. The gun reforms currently hold no avenue for appeal to retain or gain a new firearm licence. Mr De Pledge told the inquiry it did “not make sense” to be barred from owning a firearm as a pastoralist trying to run a business. He said that with no rifle on Yanrey Station, he was unable to adhere to the Animal Welfare Act or the Pastoral Act. The closest person who owns a firearm to Mr De Pledge is more than an hour away after his last employee left at the end of his contract — with no other family member holding a gun licence apart from his father, Joe De Pledge. Mr De Pledge said he is predominantly by himself working on the station. Mr De Pledge, who runs between 4500 and 5000 heads of cattle on about more than 200,000ha in the Pilbara, told Countryman that he felt fortunate to have not yet not come across a scenario where he desperately required a firearm. But he said he knew that day would come, when he would be faced with the grim scenario of needing to euthanise an animal without a firearm close by. “We’re buggered without a rifle for our business at certain times — you don’t carry them around on your hips like you might do in Texas or something,” Mr De Pledge said. When asked what change he would like to see as a result of the inquiry, Mr De Pledge said the right to appeal to an authority would be a “wonderful addition”.