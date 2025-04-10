As a sheep farmer and the owner of a Merino stud, I need to share a few concerns within the sheep industry. There is an urgent need to provide positive outcomes for sheep producers. Before I start, we all need to understand that farmers are not just on the land, taking care of some animals and growing crops to be slaves to everyone else. Farmers are stewards of the land who work hard to produce the best quality food to make their business successful. They are also valuable contributors to their local community. Now, we need to get personal. We are food and fibre producers. Without them, people would be forced to eat insects, 3-D meat, laboratory produced meat or whatever else can artificially be replaced from food production. Now to my concerns about the sheep industry. For the second time within three years, I have personally experienced a lack of transparency between the abattoir and myself (the sheep or food producer). That is two abattoirs within three years. Several weeks ago, my experienced local stock agent assessed and drafted 280 wether lambs to be marketed. Each animal was weighed and condition assessed about a week before being transported away. I also weighed and assessed the animals a day before being transported off farm. Any animals that were not suitable for slaughter were drafted off. The mob were running in a paddock with good shade and water. They were performing very well on Milne Feeds pellets. They were loaded on to the truck with an experienced farm worker, myself and the truck driver. They all seemed like well conditioned, healthy animals. My problem is the feedback sheet. Given what I have already mentioned, how can I have 16 well-produced lambs with a condition score one on a feedback sheet? The claim was that four had hind leg arthritis and four had rib removal. I used the Eryvac vaccine twice as per protocol on those lambs. We are doing everything within our control to give well-produced sheep to the abattoir. Either the Eryvac vaccine doesn’t work and my experienced stock agent and I overlooked 16 skinny sheep or a certain abattoir is not giving their due diligence to make the price go in their favour. I have also heard other sheep producers having similar issues. I feel there is an urgent need to have independent experts oversee all abattoirs in WA. Stock agents should be able to sign off on the assessed animals, with even a short comment. The abattoirs should pay for independent inspections because they have a vested interest to do the right thing by their producers. The key problems are inadequate competition in the marketplace, lack of transparency and accountability along the food chain and a higher-than-necessary margin for retailers. Solutions are there for the taking, but we need strong leadership and a team effort from the grassroots level. What about small co-operatives in focused areas? Or a minimum price in an auction system that is above the the cost of transport and commission? We need to focus on the high protein and benefits of animal meat and fats. Why can’t we have access to a mobile butchery service? We need to focus on what works and give incentives to well-produced sheep and producers. I actually believe that our current broadacre food production system is broken. The system has set up a such high input costs. It has become harder for food producers to make a profit margin. Our income doesn’t increase at least the same rate as the costs. Where’s the incentive for the next generation to farm? To counter those questions is to have a strong grassroots movement to change the system of producers becoming more price makers, not price takers. We need to escape the mindset of being a slave to society. Our voice and actions need to counter the anti-farming or anti-food production agendas. We need the voice of the people to make a positive impact on society for the greater good, especially leading into this Federal election. We also need to keep shipping sheep, since Australia has the best animal welfare standards in the world. It is also actually illegal to ban a sound-running international trade, as it is written in Section 51.1 of the Australian Government Constitution. Let us “Keep the Sheep”, but especially shipping the sheep and keep producing food fairly for everyone. Peter Wilkinson is a farmer from Badgingarra and the owner of Challara Merino stud