October 10 marked three months since the legislation to end live sheep exports by sea came into effect. The industry and farmers remain in the dark about the Albanese Government’s transition plans and funding package details. Sheep Producers Australia, the national peak body for Australia’s 20,000 sheep meat producers, was assured by Prime Minister Albanese in July that rural communities would not be left behind as Labor pushed forward with the legislation. The Prime Minister’s assurance has not translated into action. SPA has been fighting tirelessly to advocate for our farmers, opposing this poorly considered decision while trying to ensure that if the live export ban cannot be stopped or overturned, our farmers, their businesses and their communities will still receive the support they need to survive the transition. It is hard to trust a government that made such a consequential policy decision without considering the evidence, the lived experience of farmers or the future strength and sustainability of our industry. So far, they have promised a $107 million package, but we do not know what it is earmarked for and not a single support measure has been delivered. No matter how it is spent, $107m is woefully inadequate to grow onshore processing, increase the value of production, or support farmers and communities whose livelihoods are being taken away. We believe that a realistic plan to ensure no one is left behind will cost at least four times that amount, but despite our efforts, it seems that the die has been cast by the Albanese Government. We know industry needs funding for on-ground farm business planning services and finance packages to support producers to explore the feasibility and adoption of alternative business models. Solutions are needed to mitigate the reduction in competition with the loss of the current live sheep export market. Significant investment is needed to increase air freight capability out of WA to alleviate bottlenecks and support the expansion of domestic and international market options for sheepmeat. Like the Government’s policy decision itself, transition plans for industry appear to have been developed without industry input. The Government’s promised “transition advocate” will no doubt communicate any future plans to industry, but will these plans be discussed with those affected most — the sheep farmers, their families and communities — before they are put in place? Sadly, for all involved, the live export ban and promised transition is a case study in how not to do policy and it flies in the face of the values of the Australian Public Service. SPA’s job is to advocate for farmers during this unwanted transition, as we have been doing tirelessly on this and other industry issues for more than 40 years. Our job is not to advocate for the transition. As the months tick by, farmers, shearers, transporters and community members are suffering in government-enforced limbo, making difficult decisions without support. The Albanese Government’s quest to secure inner-city votes at the expense of farming families and their communities is already causing harm. Our farmers deserve better than this. The time for action was yesterday, and more support and engagement is needed now. Bonnie Skinner is the Sheep Producers Australia chief executive.