As I’ve driven more than 8000km around the country in the past two months, I’ve been struck by the slow pace of improving level crossing safety. It’s obvious how much easier trucks are to see, than trains. I could just see a fully lit truck at 200 metres in the morning fog on the Eyre Peninsula. In those conditions, a truck crossing a railway ‘protected’ by give way signs would not be able to identify a train in time to cross safely because it has much less lighting. And stop signs may make the situation worse. I stopped and paid my respects to those who perished in the Cutana level crossing crash on the Barrier Highway. And I thought about the trauma that resulted for others including the affected families, the truck driver, the police, clean-up crews and others involved. But I also realised that the level crossing lights could have been significantly improved and there were no boom gates where this busy highway crosses the main east-west railway line. It shocks me to think that the crash could have occurred with a bus or the Indian-Pacific passenger train. There are several design flaws at that site which are hard to believe. The claim that flashing lights don’t work in daytime makes no sense. Firstly, flashing lights work well in poor light conditions even if it’s daytime on a clock. Secondly, numerous other uses demonstrate their effectiveness including emergency vehicles, in-vehicle warnings, turning indicators, cyclists and roadworks. I’ve seen flashing lights at level crossings and on rail work vehicles, but I’ve also seen them on the front and rear of cane trains, even in daytime. We simply can’t afford to having flashing lights installed at all level crossings. The police don’t have the numbers to enforce compliance, but they don’t admit to it either. Education and awareness campaigns are what governments do when they don’t know what to do or don’t want to do anything. Mostly these campaigns give the impression of concern or commitment, without achieving much at all. But we can afford to install flashing lights and side lights on all locomotives which would provide much better visual information to approaching motorists at every level crossing where there is potential for collision. Installing flashing lights on trains means there would be flashing lights at every level crossing. It’s affordable and achievable within five years. I’ve been struck the rail industry’s slowness to change too. Whether it’s adopting ‘new’ technologies like lights on trains or removing redundant signs at crossings, the pace of change seems glacial. I’ve seen numerous crossings with signs that are missing or in substandard condition. And they were substandard at the Cutana level crossing, which was subsequently upgraded after the fatal crash. The Australian standard for level crossing signs changed in 2016, but I would guess about half of the signs at level crossings haven’t been upgraded to the new standard. Imagine if that occurred in any other hazardous industry, in workplaces or on farms? Why is this allowed to occur, and to put motorists at risk? The rail industry and governments need to listen to road users and others involved in road safety. None of these groups have been represented on the national level crossing safety committee or on the groups that develop standards for train lighting. Ignoring the perspectives and needs of these users, and simply blaming them for making mistakes when the crossings are substandard is shameful. Much of the change in level crossing safety has occurred because of advocacy by Lara Jensen, other families involved, and other interested groups such as the trucking organisations, farmers and the CWA. It shouldn’t take exceptional efforts by these groups. Public safety is a human right that governments and their agencies should protect diligently. But they haven’t been doing it. For an industry that claims safety as a first priority and blames others for mistakes, the rail industry shaky ground. The Rail Safety National Law requires that railways operate “as safe as reasonably practicable” which hasn’t been happening for decades and governments are equally complicit by allowing it. Brett Hughes has 40 years experience in road and rail safety, and prepared the first National Level Crossing Safety Strategy in 2003. He is an adjunct professor at Curtin University and was awarded Engineers Australia’s Transport Medal in 2022.