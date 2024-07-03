The message from Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to industry in banning the sheep export trade was clear: “It’s simply mind over matter. I don’t mind and you don’t matter!” This cavalier approach in amending the Export Control Act 2020 has significant implications for all of Australia’s $650 billion export industries, on which our national economy so heavily depends. The Export Control Act “underpins our reputation as a supplier of safe and reliable food” along with many other products. It also sets out the operational requirements that must be met to export specific goods from Australia. (agriculture.gov.au). Our overseas partners, with whom Australia has long-term trusted trading relations, are expressing concern over the safety of their investments and the reliability of supply of commodities essential to their economies. The ban on beef cattle exports to Indonesia in 2011 is a prime example. The latest challenge to Australia’s reputation as a reliable export partner is the current Amendment to the Export Control Act 2020: Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea. The Agriculture Minister stated recently that the live sheep export industry has dramatically improved its standards of operation, and that there are no burning issues in the transport of sheep by sea. However, he said in his opinion it was too little too late. Regional Development Minister Catherine King stated in the Second Reading speech on May 30, the decision to ban sheep exports centered around a petition of 43,758 people in 2023 calling for the export of sheep by sea to be banned. This number represents 0.16 per cent of the Australian population. If activists can only mobilise 43,758 people over a month-long campaign to ban sheep exports, then how safe are the exports of other agricultural and non-agricultural commodities such as cotton, rice, wine, milk powders, LNG, coal, iron ore, uranium and bauxite? Ironically, the petition “Keep the Sheep” attracted more than 49,000 signatures in little more than a week. What does this say of the consultative process? The ban on live beef cattle exports in 2011 was not based on animal welfare but caused severe reputational damage. Northern beef producers sued the government for the losses they incurred. In the Federal Court in 2020, Justice Rares adjudicated in their favour. His Honour found that the ban was unlawful, capricious, irrational and unwarranted. He stated that then-agriculture minister Joe Ludwig had acted recklessly indifferent, had not considered alternatives which could allow the trade to continue, and found the minister committed malfeasance of public office when he made the ban in June 2011. Comparisons between the cattle and the proposed sheep export bans are compelling. Both were politically motivated. The Export Control Act 2020 is currently focused on banning sheep exports by sea. Which industry will the activists attack next? And on what grounds? Australians should be very concerned about the economic security for all our export industries. Dr Chris Back is a former Liberal senator for WA.