With harvest just around the corner, the WA Labor Government is stubbornly refusing to release much-needed funds for roads and rail to help deliver our grain to bins and ports. More than $70m, committed in 2022 as part of the Agricultural Supply Chain Improvements program, has been gathering dust in Treasury coffers while Transport Minister Rita Saffioti and her countless Departmental bureaucrats twiddle their thumbs and refuse to act. I’ve been around long enough to know the risks involved with making harvest predictions in September and I sincerely hope early hot weather or cold mornings stay away for the next few weeks. However, most reports from across the grain-growing areas suggest plenty of promise in paddocks from Yuna to Esperance. Also, the drift from livestock to grain production continues and more hectares will see a header this harvest, which will add to the pressures on our regional transport network. Which makes Labor’s delay in spending the remaining funds delivered by the ASCI program even more baffling. Minister Saffioti was initially very supportive of ASCI — with 80 per cent provided by the Federal Liberal Government, why wouldn’t she be? — when it was announced on May 3, 2022. “The McGowan Government is committed to improving regional freight infrastructure. This $200 million will ensure our regional freight network continues to keep up with demand now and into the future,” Minister Saffioti rather optimistically said at the time. Well, we can argue whether $200m could deliver the Minister’s goal of ensuring our regional freight network keeps up with demand into the future, but it’s obvious it can’t do anything of the sort if the money isn’t spent. Money sitting in a bank vault can’t seal a metre of road or upgrade a metre of rail line. Even in 2022, Minister Saffioti was aware the crop size in WA was growing and that Government investment in the network was necessary. “The recent record harvest of 24 million tonnes shows that we need to continue to invest in road and rail to provide an increasingly efficient transport network,” she said. Some back-of-the-envelope maths tells me that since 2022 the WA Government contribution to the ASCI program and its lofty aims has been $26m. Of course, Minister Saffioti has been busy spending significantly larger sums on other projects since 2022, most lavishly on Metronet, a project that is well named because all the dollars end up on projects in Perth. Apparently, the main reason for the delay in the roll out of ASCI funds has been the preparation and now consideration of a business case for the Narrogin-Kulin rail line upgrade. Liberal colleague Steve Thomas MLC and I have over the past three years asked a series of questions of Ms Saffioti — asking for the mystery business case to be made public and when would the funding be delivered. My latest effort asked last week got the predictable response: no, you can’t see the report and no, we will not tell you when the money will be spent. There are a couple of possible outcomes to this unseen business case but the most likely is that the $72m isn’t enough money for the task. Not a problem this particular Minister has been overly concerned about when cost blowouts have occurred on her other pet projects. Here are some recent examples: Again, the common denominator is the location of the projects — Perth. So where does that leave the unspent $72m that was targeted at helping the flow of agricultural freight? Once a headline issue and an election promise, ASCI has all but vanished from the recent Labor State Budget and the annual reports of various government departments that have been tabled in recent days. And I could find not one mention of the Narrogin-Kulin rail line and the unspent $72m. The response to my most recent attempt to seek some clarity for WA farmers got this response from the Minister: “Major decisions about the future of any part of the freight rail network will form part of the government’s broader considerations relating to securing control of the network.” Those broader considerations refer to Minister Saffioti’s possible plans to buy back the rail freight lease, currently owned by Arc Infrastructure. For which a business case is being developed. So, we now have the ludicrous situation where WA farmers are waiting on the outcome of a business case before they can see the details of another business case. All wrapped in a cloak of mystery. And meanwhile already-committed funds gather dust in the coffers of the WA Treasury. Good luck for harvest. Steve Martin is a Liberal MLC and a Wickepin farmer.