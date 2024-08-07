As another National Rail Safety Week rolls around (August 5-11), I would sincerely like to know when our State governments — which are responsible for rail safety — will address the glaringly obvious issue of completely inadequate train and rolling stock visibility lighting standards in Australia. The most recent statistics, based on data extracted from the National Level Crossing Portal in the National Level Crossing Safety Strategy (NLCSS) 2023-2032, under the heading Change is Needed, illustrate the serious risk level crossings represent to regional road users. Between July 1, 2014 and December 31, 2022, across Australia’s level crossings (involving either pedestrians or road vehicles) there were 7839 near-hits, 322 collisions, 39 fatalities and 49 serious injuries. Duty of care is a legal obligation to take reasonable steps to protect others from harm. In the context of business, duty of care refers to the responsibility of business owners and employers to protect the health and safety of their employees, and to ensure that their business activities do not harm others. This responsibility weighs heavily on my husband and I as primary producers. We are inherently aware that if we ignore a hazard on our cattle station and an employee is killed, we instantly face industrial manslaughter charges. So, I am genuinely perplexed why the rail industry appears to be exempt from the same legal obligation to enforce adequate lighting standards on their trains. There is a plethora of information available on crashes resulting from poor train and rolling stock illumination gathered by coroners, rail crash investigators, independent safety researchers, committees and enquiries, in addition to these statistics that clearly show harm is being caused. Last month, the families of rail crash victims around Australia who I represent in collaboration with politicians Melissa Price MP and Merome Beard MLA, launched a petition calling for mandatory train illumination standards. The petition was borne out of sheer frustration with decades of inaction, constant stonewalling by the rail industry and a reluctance by the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator to drive the safety lighting changes needed to bring the rail industry out of the dark ages (literally) and into the 21st century. The petition garnered 6601 signatures in one month and was among the most supported petitions for this Parliament. Most concerning for me, personally, is the directive coming from the national rail safety regulator ONRSR as outlined in the Hansard transcript for the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Legislation Committee, dated May 29, 2024, when ONRSR CEO Natalie Pelham presented evidence specifically relating to train illumination. Dr Pelham stated that ONRSR had commissioned two separate pieces of research that found upgraded train lighting significantly improves the visibility of trains at night, particularly for vehicles approaching level crossings at obtuse angles. When questioned if ONRSR was going to recommend flashing lights for trains operating at night, Dr Pelham responded that the regulator would suggest rail operators “consider” it, but that train lighting would not be mandated because “there is doubt about whether the benefits and the cost would really be worth it”. ONRSR opposes night-time train lighting, citing that 74 per cent of collisions occur during daylight hours. This is irrational because a significant proportion of road vehicle collisions occur in daylight hours, yet safety improvements such as visibility lighting, flashing beacons and reflectors have been in use for decades because their lifesaving benefits are proven and as such, they are universally mandated for road safety. And what about the remaining 26 per cent of collisions that occurred at night (like the one that claimed the life of my brother and his friends) in the WA Wheatbelt in 2000? Don’t they matter? Well, if ONRSR’s cost benefit analysis is anything to go by, they clearly don’t — and nor do the unequivocal coronial recommendations that followed their deaths, demanding immediate additional visibility lighting on trains. So, I would like to know what the magical triggering percentage is for the rail safety regulator to start to care. Is it 28, 40 or even 60 per cent? As it stands, 100 per cent of fatalities affect our train drivers, accident investigators, emergency services, clean-up crews, communities and the families of those killed. It is completely inexcusable that State and Federal governments and the ONRSR are endorsing a voluntary code of practice for level crossings and train visibility for the rail industry that leaves the visibility standards of the heaviest land vehicle (trains and their rolling stock) entirely to voluntary compliance and rail industry self-regulation. This National Rail Safety Week, I would like to put this question to Federal Transport Minister Catherine King: “Would you have second thoughts about jumping aboard an airline if it had a voluntary safety code and the leeway to ‘consider’ implementing evidence-based safety mechanisms, and had no legal requirement for any particular standard of visibility lighting? Would your life, and those of the other occupants on the plane, be ‘worth’ safety lighting?” Lara Jensen is a Murchison pastoralist and long-time campaigner for better train lighting.