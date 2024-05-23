WA Environment Minister Reece Whitby’s recent statement regarding the South Coast Marine Park, indicating no commercial fishing operations would be operating on WA’s South Coast within two decades, initially caused outrage. It was a public admission of a government’s intention to abandon a vital industry. Despite attempts to retract the statement, suggesting it was a mistake, observations indicate otherwise. Actions taken by the Government appear to align more closely with the initial declaration, raising questions about the consistency and transparency of governmental decision making processes. This declaration, confirming long-held fears, raises serious doubts about the effectiveness of my forthcoming submission on the proposed South Coast Marine Park. With the future I have painstakingly built poised for erasure, I question the Government’s agenda, which seems irrevocably set against us. Commercial fishing is not merely an occupation. It is a business requiring many sacrifices from the family, governed under the stringent sustainability protocols of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. This industry was meant to be a renewable resource, a perpetual asset for future generations. Yet this Government’s current path of mismanagement of our aquatic resources is unprecedented and alarming. The Government’s current trajectory — prioritising offshore wind farms, green energy hubs, marine parks and other so-called green energy projects over the rights of Australians to access locally sourced, sustainably caught seafood — is not merely mismanagement; it is a betrayal of the people who steward these waters. This policy shift towards dismantling the commercial fishing industry under the guise of environmental progress aligns with broader international pressures and commercial interests rather than those of the local population. It reveals a disconcerting pattern of sidelining essential local industries — beginning with forestry and agriculture, and now fishing — threatening our economic independence and food security. Decisions are seemingly made without genuine scientific backing or regards for the public opinion, reflecting a disconnect from the realities on the ground and the needs of the people. The distress accompanying these revelations is immense. Government decisions are dismantling not just an industry, but a way of life, undermining decades of hard work and passion invested by families like mine. These policies sow despair and frustration in communities that have historically depended on the sea for their livelihood. The implications of this approach are far-reaching. The establishment of the South Coast Marine Park, if executed without genuine consideration for the impacts on commercial fishing, could set a dangerous precedent for future marine conservation initiatives. This could lead to further erosions of trust and livelihood for countless families involved in the fishing sector. As families watch the dismantling of their life’s work, the psychological impact is devastating. Our Government’s relentless policy shifts are not just stripping us of our income but are assaulting our spirits. It’s not just an economic loss but a personal and emotional one. This ongoing battle against bureaucratic indifference needs immediate rectification. I urge the Government to reconsider its course. The destruction of commercial fishing will have ramifications that ripple across our economy and society. Each decision made in distant offices affects the dinner tables, culture, and survival of families who live by the sea. We are more than stakeholders; we are keepers of a tradition that deserves respect and preservation. To the policymakers in Perth: Will you continue to erode the foundation of our coastal communities, or will you listen and act in the true interest of those who elected you? We need actions that reflect an understanding of, and respect for, our lives and contributions. It is time to stop this decay of WA’s heart and soul. We deserve to be heard and supported, not cast aside in the wake of policy changes. Let us not be the generation that watched as the Government stripped away the very essence of our coastal way of life. Manue Daniels is vice-president of the Esperance Professional Fishermen’s Association. CORRECTION: The printed version of this story (Countryman 23/5) incorrectly named Tanya Plibersek as the WA Environment Minister. This is incorrect, in fact Reece Whitby is the WA Environment Minister. We apologise for the error.