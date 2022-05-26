The McGowan Government has missed an opportunity to encourage an emerging local fertiliser industry in regional Western Australia.

The development of sulphate of potash deposits in WA has received a significant setback with the Government setting what the fledgling industry sees as an unnecessarily high royalty rate on this product.

The recent State budget introduced a 5 per cent royalty rate on sulphate of potash, putting the product in the same category as a mineral concentrate, and a much higher rate than the industry was expecting.

We often hear from this Government, and particularly from the Regional Development, Agriculture and Food and Hydrogen Industry Alannah MacTiernan about the need to encourage and promote new industries and businesses in regional WA.

About the need to broaden our economic base so we become less reliant on one product and one market.

In WA’s case, iron ore and China.

And usually, the government is happy to spend significant taxpayers’ dollars in an attempt to do just that.

Whether it’s the $100 million fund that the Government has thrown at Collie as that community transitions away from coal mining and electricity generation which Minister MacTiernan was spruiking after the budget saying: “The McGowan Government has significantly invested in the diversification of the local (Collie) economy.”

Or the hydrogen sector, another other of the Minister’s favourite industries.

In April, Minister MacTiernan proudly proclaimed in a media release “the State Government’s significant work to support WA’s growing hydrogen industry — investing over $100 million in State funding to develop hydrogen hubs in WA.”

Hopefully, taxpayers and regional communities will see future benefits from these “investments”.

The handful of aspiring potash producers attempting to build an industry aren’t immediately concerned about the possibility of similar government generosity.

They simply want the government royalty grab not to be so steep initially and they have good reason to be believe they have been let down by the government.

The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies suggest some of the potash investors had based their feasibility studies and financial modelling on written guidance from the Department of Mines and Energy in 2015 that indicated a royalty rate of about 73¢ a tonne.

But the new 5 per cent rate is expected to see them paying at least $20/t on their product.

It’s worth remembering the State Government is not down on its luck and struggling for a dollar.

Booming mining and gas royalties and the return of a greater share of GST funds to WA from the Commonwealth have seen the State produce back-to-back multi-billion-dollar budget surpluses.

The Chamber of Minerals and Energy of WA said the sector’s cumulative contribution of $12.58 billion to this year’s budget was only slightly lower than the 2021 record of $12.7 billion and includes nearly $10.3 billion in iron ore royalties.

Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston certainly has scope to offer a lower royalty to the potash producers, at least in the early years of production.

The royalty contribution made from any new potash mining to the state budget — even at the Government’s suggested 5 per cent rate — would be a tiny percentage.

However, the difference that a higher royalty rate would make to a new producer’s viability would be enormous.

The global COVID-19 Pandemic and subsequent supply chain issues should have taught Australian governments the benefits of our economies being more self-reliant where possible.

World fertiliser prices have skyrocketed in the past year, almost all of the potash used in WA in horticulture and broadacre cropping is sourced overseas, and understandably the possibility of developing local deposits has received extra interest.

However, AMEC predicts local potash producers will take on average seven years to get a return on investment so government applying even the smallest handbrake is disappointing.

For broadacre cropping we source Muriate of Potash, mainly from Canada, but an agronomist I spoke to said that Sulphate of Potash had advantages of adding less salt to the soil but was cost prohibitive at present.

Local jobs, local investment, less carbon footprint from imported product and a reliable, possibly cheaper, supply of vital fertiliser to WA’s agriculture and horticulture sectors. An opportunity to good to miss.

Food security continues to be a serious issue for governments around the globe.

Historian and academic Geoffrey Blainey recently pointed out in an article in The Australian newspaper the outstanding role that Australian farmer had played in feeding the world, especially with the disruption caused to world grain markets following the war in Ukraine.

Providing incentives to assist the development of potash producers in WA could keep downward pressure on the rising cost of inputs and make WA farmers as competitive as possible.

A lesser royalty would be a small, short term hit to the Government’s budget and a great long-term outcome for food production in this State.

Steve Martin is a WA Liberal Agricultural MLC and Wickepin farmer.