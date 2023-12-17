People across the 1.1 million-square-kilometre Federal electorate of O’Connor face a tough Christmas this year thanks to Labor’s cost-of-living crisis. Before the last election, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised Australians would be better off under a Labor Government. Instead, the cost of almost everything has risen and WA households are going backwards because Labor, at both State and Federal levels, has focused on the wrong priorities. This year it will cost more to host the Christmas lunch, it will cost more to turn on the Christmas lights, and it will cost more to visit family and friends. There will be fewer gifts around the tree as higher mortgage repayments, higher energy prices and higher grocery prices eat away at people’s disposable income. The Albanese Labor Government took its eye off the ball and failed to tackle inflation head-on. As a result, Australians will pay the price this Christmas. Families in O’Connor are already struggling with the high cost of living, and it is going to be a much tougher Christmas because inflation is still far too high. For regional families and businesses, inflation is now a home-grown tax on everything. The Albanese Government must come up with a plan to tackle inflation or Australians will continue to pay for Labor’s bad decisions. Charities like Food Bank and the Salvos are seeing more and more dual‑income households come through their doors seeking assistance. Under Labor’s cost-of-living crisis, two incomes are no longer enough to make ends meet for many families. The Salvation Army says 12.8 million Australians are grappling with increased financial stress this year, marking a worrying 10 per cent surge on the previous year. O’Connor families tell me they are reaching for cheaper cuts of meat and home-brand items at the supermarket to keep costs down. Amidst the crisis, Federal Labor has delivered 10,000 new public servants, an additional $188 billion in spending, and a failed referendum that cost Australians more than $450m. Labor came into power with a hefty wish list of policies. So far, it appears Mr Albanese has all the wrong priorities. Instead of focusing on inflation, his obsession in O’Connor is an ideological ban on the live sheep export trade which will hit dozens of regional WA communities hard. The WA Labor Government is also complicit. Its unworkable Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act, thankfully ditched in 2023 after industry and community outrage, joined Mr Albanese’s doomed Voice to Parliament referendum and his planned live export ban in eroding confidence in WA’s pivotal agriculture sector. This Labor triple-whammy has been a kick in the guts for regional communities that were already reeling under the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. But regional WA is resilient. Together, we will weather the cost-of-living storm. I wish everybody across my vast electorate a safe and happy Christmas. Be it a barbie by the beach, or a traditional Christmas lunch at home with family and friends, I hope you find time to relax, take stock, and refresh for the year ahead. With Federal Parliament now in summer recess, I’ll take a short Christmas break on the south coast with my family. I will re-enter the political fray in 2024 with determination and vigour, and with the needs of my O’Connor constituents squarely in mind as I again represent you in the nation’s capital. Rick Wilson is the Liberal MP for O’Connor.