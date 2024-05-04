Australia’s cattle market is in a “state of balance”, with improved beef production waiting on an increase in demand and a rise in prices expected towards the end of the year. That’s according to Rabobank’s 2024 Australian Beef Seasonal Outlook report, released this week. The report indicates cattle prices are currently more exposed to changes to producer sentiment because of the lack of “any strong demand” for beef, as well as the higher herd inventory. However, RaboResearch senior animal protein analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said this would change as the year progressed. “We feel global beef demand, led by the US market, will start to have a stronger influence on the Australian cattle market, providing upside to cattle prices,” he said. While this was good news for the Australian beef industry, there were still “known unknowns” that could influence the market, including changing weather conditions. “With a heavily producer-influenced market, any negative seasonal change could see producer sentiment fall and prices drop accordingly,” Mr Gidley-Baird said. “We saw this happen last year with the declaration of El Nino — every dry month, we saw cattle prices drop as producers lost confidence in the market. “Furthermore, if demand recovery in Australia’s key Asian beef markets fails, our growing production may cause prices to fall.” Cattle numbers Australia’s breeding herd rebuild has caused an increase in the number of slaughter-age cattle, according to the report. Mr Gidley-Baird said he expected Australian cattle slaughter to hit close to eight million head this year, a 15 per cent increase. “Increases in processing capacity with increased labour will also support the rise in slaughter numbers,” he said. “Eight million head is slightly higher than the 10-year average from 2014 to 2023, and we believe is more reflective of a normal slaughter volume for Australia.” Mr Gidley-Baird said the rise in slaughter would increase beef production and predicted a 10 per cent increase to 2.4 million tonnes carcase weight for 2024. Increasing exports While domestic prices have been tipped to drop off slightly because of challenging economic conditions, Australian beef exports were expected to rise by 10 per cent in 2024. Mr Gidley-Baird said the US would be a “strong exporter” for Australian beef amid the lower domestic demand. “Although commentary suggests consumers may be trading down to cheaper cuts, data indicates that they are not trading out of beef,” he said. “With total domestic consumption almost static, all the increased production will be sent to the export market, leading exports to increase by almost 10 per cent to 1.2 million tonnes cwt, the highest volume of exports since 2019.” Domestic prices The report predicted an optimistic cattle market for 2024, with a “relatively stable” Eastern Young Cattle Indicator trading in a band between 600 to 750 kg cwt. “After the larger-than-expected drop in the EYCI in 2023, projected prices suggest the EYCI should be 20 per cent higher on average in 2024 and potentially finishing the year 40 per cent higher than where it finished in 2023,” Mr Gidley-Baird said. “While we expect beef demand to improve, this may not occur until the second half of the year. Without the improvement in demand, the increasing cattle supplies means producer buying and selling activities will continue to have a large impact on cattle prices.” Mr Gidley-Baird said dry seasonal conditions in 2023 saw cattle prices drop; however, the wetter months of November 2023 and January 2024 drove prices upwards. “The Bureau of Meteorology has declared the El Nino weather event of 2023-24 to be over, and seasonal conditions to be average in the coming months. Therefore, we are expecting prices to remain steady,” he said. Global trade The report indicated the US market is “outperforming” Asia when it comes to demand, and while global beef production is expected to decline “very slightly” in 2024, global demand is picking up speed. The report predicted Australia, Brazil, and China to have the largest production growth — up 1.5 per cent (110,000 tonnes), 7.8 per cent (169,000t) and 2.5 per cent (180,000t) respectively. The US is expected to see the largest contraction in production, a 3.5 per cent drop, estimated to be about 400,000t. “After import growth rates slowed in 2023, we expect key Asian markets will improve and imports increase slowly through the course of 2024,” Mr Gidley-Baird said. “The US market, with its declining production and economic outlook, is expected to retain fairly steady demand which is forecast to see US imports increase with room for price upside.” Mr Gidley-Baird said export volumes from South American countries were expected to increase, which would add competitive pressure to Australian beef in Asian markets.