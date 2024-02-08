In Australia, ignoring acceptable corrective safety actions following the identification of hazards in all high-risk industries like mining, road transport, construction, and agriculture results in serious penalties. If I choose to ignore safety hazards and an employee is killed on our cattle station, I am instantly liable for industrial manslaughter charges here in WA. So why then is the rail industry allowed to fly under the radar when poor train visibility and inadequate level-crossing safety measures are well-documented contributing factors in several horrific high-profile crashes that have resulted in unequivocal recommendations by State coroners for more than two decades now? Just last month marks 23 years since five young men were killed instantly when the XPT Sydney to Melbourne express passenger train hit the car they were travelling in at the Bells Road Level Crossing near the country town of Gerogery in NSW, just seven months after my brother Christian and his two friends were killed by a fully loaded grain train at a notorious unlit crossing near Jennacubinne in the WA Wheatbelt that had claimed another life just three years prior. In the case of the horrific multiple fatality in rural NSW, the Bells Road Level Crossing had gained the reputation of one of the most notorious crossings in NSW, recording a series of crashes but not a single fatality until 2001 when all five young men were wiped out in one hit. The family of one of the five young men killed, Kyle Wooden, has joined our group of families from WA and around Australia, calling for immediate rail safety reform. Following my brother’s accident WA’s Wheatbelt, State Coroner Alastair Hope recommended rail operators take immediate action to install additional lighting on locomotives to effectively warn motorists of their approach at unlit crossings, as inadequate train lighting was identified as a contributing factor in the accident and the resulting deaths of my brother and his friends. Our families appealed to Westrail, the company involved in our accident, to install rotating beacons on their locomotives but our pleas fell on deaf ears. Westrail completely ignored the coronial recommendations along with all other rail operators nationwide. Following the accident that claimed the lives of Kyle Wooden and his friends, Deputy NSW State Coroner Carl Milovanovich, who presided over the inquest, categorically rejected any suggestion that the boys were racing the train and found that speed was not a factor in the collision. Coroner Milovanovich went on to say: “The real tragedy in this matter is not whether the driver made an error of judgment, but that in this day and age when we all strive to reap the benefits of new technology, such as computers, advances in medicine, trains that travel at 160 km/h and even faster, we still have a 19th-century approach to level crossings on the basis that they are traversed by horse and cart.” Following the accident, Kyle’s father Barry Wooden, his wife Alison and the other four families lobbied for the crossing to be replaced with an overbridge which was completed in December 2005 and named the “Five Mates Crossing” in memory of Kyle and his friends. So, you might ask what is the rail industry really doing about safety? The answer is, not nearly enough. Our families around Australia have looked on in complete disbelief for more than two decades now as the safety improvements called for by coroners, numerous committees and transport safety investigators have all been ignored by the rail industry. Most disturbingly, it seems it’s completely acceptable to our politicians that the job of improving rail safety is left solely to the families of rail crash victims and not the multi-billion-dollar rail industry whose responsibility it actually is. It is high time our government legislates the sweeping rail safety reform our families are campaigning for because history has proven time and time again that the rail industry will absolutely not do the right thing on their own. Lara Jensen is the owner of Wondinong Station at Mt Magnet, and a rail safety campaigner.