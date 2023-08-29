I don’t want to single out one specific “big four” bank. They have all been closing down branches across the regions, leaving regional customers in the lurch. Just this week, we saw one such closure in Waroona. Last week a Senate inquiry I brought to Western Australia heard about many other branch closures across regional WA, over a period of a couple of years. As one witness pointed out, not that long ago the local branch manager was one of the integral “pillars” of the community. Not only respected and treated (rightly) as a very important member of the local community, but also someone people trusted to know the local economic climate and the local issues. Someone, who could make the difficult judgement calls with more than just a myopic focus on the bottom line. Banks recognised, as Australia grew in the 19th and 20th centuries, that even small population centres warranted banking services and in fact were the engines of that growth. Today, our economy is still driven from the regions. Whether it is mining, agriculture, tourism, fishing, or forestry — the fundamental source of Australia’s wealth and standard of living flows from the regions to the cities. Without the regions, the cities decline. Without the wealth from the regions, Australians cannot continue to expect the standard of living they currently enjoy. The last two grain harvests in WA have broken all records. Western Australian grain exports alone are worth around $6 billion per annum to the local economy. Mineral exports continue to deliver exports in the hundreds of billions of dollars per annum. Yet this same economic engine room has ironically been the one suffering the loss of essential local banking services. The trouble with the closure of a bank branch isn’t that it stops the grain from rolling into port, or iron ore shipments from leaving Port Hedland, all which deliver economic prosperity to our State. What it does, however, is substantially compound the hollowing out of our regions. A bank branch, and the respected place they once proudly held in the main street, added to the intricate patchwork of what makes the regions work. A good school brings teachers. A medical clinic has a practice manager, along with a doctor and a nurse. A bank has a manager and professional staff. It is this collection of services and activity that keeps regions thriving economically and socially. Additionally, a bank branch plays another important role. It is the link between the community’s economic and social life. A bank manager could understand the economic ups and down of the bush and respond accordingly. They were able to assist in navigating the often difficult business decisions that face all small businesses across Australia, but which can be more traumatic in a small community. Banks are not charities — and no one expects them to be — however the services they offer are essential. In many ways as essential to the overall well-being of areas as a functioning health system is. Whether it is the provision of cash for the local sporting events, ID verification for volunteers on accounts for the local country associations, 24/7 ATM facilities, or small business banking. Consumer patterns are evolving, especially in this digital era, and has perhaps led to a shift in the way bank branches are utilised compared to the past. However, the fact is electronic banking is not as reliable in the bush DOES matter. The fact that business banking services are less accessible in the bush DOES matter. The fact that cash is both wanted and needed in the bush — for convenience, for sporting and other volunteer events, for certainty — DOES matter. When the first you know about a branch closure is simply a note on the branch door — a story I have heard repeated in so many communities — those same communities lose their ability to react, to mobilise, to support, to rally behind a crucial local institution. Those communities all told us they would rally around if given half a chance to do so. The wealth of the regions should not be taken for granted. The vibrancy and prosperity of our regional communities deserve our utmost consideration. Slade Brockman is a Liberal senator for WA