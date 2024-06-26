The inquiry into Labor’s proposed ban on the live export of sheep came to Northam two weeks ago. That committee reported on Friday. Unsurprisingly, the Labor-dominated committee ignored the evidence and the science, and the heartfelt pleas of thousands of West Australians who turned up to support our sheep industry. I was at the rally two weeks ago. I personally spoke to farmers, shearers and truckies. I also spoke to a nurse, an accountant and a tradie — all from Perth but with links to the bush. Those people all understand this ban will hurt regional WA, destroy communities, and undermine the livelihoods of generations-old farming families. The proposed ban abolishes an entire industry segment, impacting hundreds of thousands of Australians. It has generated enormous community concern and interest, and has sparked the largest agricultural support rallies seen in 50 years in Australia, with thousands gathering on two separate occasions. Yet the Labor Government pretends that two hearings and a week-long inquiry is sufficient. West Australians know better and are turning out in their thousands to support our farming communities. Key industry stakeholders recognise that this inquiry is a sham, designed to give the Labor Government political cover for a decision that is damaging them in WA. The opening statement from the peak industry body, the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council, summarised the problems with the current inquiry: “While not intending any disrespect to this committee’s members, and the time they are committing for this inquiry, Minister Watt committed to a Senate inquiry with hearings in WA during a Senate Estimates hearing on 30 May, only to backflip less than a week later and assign the task to a House of Representatives committee instead.” Minister Watt gave that commitment to me, a senator for WA, under questioning at Senate Estimates a few short weeks ago. Given the importance of this issue, not just to sheep producers in WA, but to the whole agriculture sector and beyond, a thorough and comprehensive inquiry into the ban must be undertaken through the Senate committee system. Hearings must be held across regional areas in WA, but also in South Australia and the Eastern States, to hear from those impacted from the direct and indirect impacts of the ban. Hearings should be held in the Northern Territory to hear from those affected by the 2011 Labor ban on cattle exports. The radical animal activist groups must also appear before the inquiry, to answer key questions about the huge sums of money that allegedly changed hands to secure footage that caused the industry so many problems. Cash for cruelty is the radical activists’ business model and that must be examined under a microscope. The inquiry should not report before December 2024 to give those impacted sufficient notice to prepare, submit, and appear before such a committee. The sheep industry and the supply chain have won all the arguments. They have won the ethical argument — live sheep exports from Australia actually improve animal welfare standards globally. Australia does not just export animals, we export our high animal welfare standards to the world. The industry has won the economic argument — live exports are fundamental to price stability and the economic viability of the sheep industry in WA, and the industry is growing, contrary to Labor’s false claims. The industry has won the social argument — live exports are key to the economic and social fabric of communities across WA, supporting not just farmers, but shearers, truckies, vets, the local supermarket, the local petrol station, and the local school. If farming communities are given the chance to tell their stories in a properly conducted inquiry, I have no doubt that this ridiculous and counterproductive ban will be scrapped — if not by Labor then by the people of WA at the next election. Slade Brockman is a Liberal senator for WA.