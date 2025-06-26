Telco wars: Natural monopoly is not necessarily a bad thing

There are times when the relentless pursuit of competition becomes not only inefficient but downright counterproductive. In the textbook world of economic theory, competition is lauded for driving innovation, lowering prices, and improving service quality. But in the real world, particularly when it comes to infrastructure, not every sector benefits from competitive duplication. Some industries, by their very nature, are best treated as natural monopolies — where the costs of building, maintaining and operating infrastructure are so high that having more than one provider is not only inefficient but economically irrational. This lesson is not new. In fact, we’ve known it for more than a century. Take late 19th-century New York City, a case study in what happens when competition is applied indiscriminately. Following the invention of the telephone and the expansion of electricity, dozens of companies were allowed to install their own lines across Manhattan. The result was a grotesque thicket of overhead wires — one of the most famous photographs from 1887 shows a street in Lower Manhattan drowning in a spaghetti mess of cables. Beneath the streets, things were no better. Rival firms repeatedly dug up roads to lay parallel conduits, duplicating infrastructure that served exactly the same purpose. The chaos was unsustainable. Eventually regulators stepped in, rationalised the system and acknowledged what should have been obvious from the beginning — that this was a natural monopoly, requiring central co-ordination and strict oversight. The British gas industry experienced a similar evolution. In 19th-century London, multiple gas companies laid competing pipes to the same streets and the government was eventually forced to intervene to curb the costly inefficiencies. The conclusion drawn by many economic historians, including those studying the Victorian economy, is that the obsession with market liberalism too often led to misallocated resources, higher consumer costs, and avoidable public danger. Australia, with its vast landmass and dispersed population, is even more vulnerable to the perils of duplicated infrastructure. We don’t have competing water corporations each laying pipes across regional towns. We don’t allow multiple electricity companies to run poles and wires to the same remote homestead. We accept — sensibly — that certain networks are best managed by a single regulated provider to avoid waste and ensure universal service. Where competition can exist — such as in energy generation or water production — it should. But where the delivery system itself is the bottleneck, competition becomes a mirage. Unfortunately, this logic seems to have been entirely absent in the rollout of mobile telecommunications in regional and remote Australia. During the past 30 years, two major telcos — Telstra and Optus — have been allowed to construct overlapping mobile networks across the country. In dense urban markets, this may make sense. But in the bush, where population density falls below one person per square kilometre, it is absurd. Instead of a co-ordinated national approach to deliver blanket coverage with shared infrastructure, we’ve had a piecemeal, market-led rollout that has resulted in overcapitalisation in profitable corridors and dangerous black spots in vast parts of agricultural Australia. The numbers don’t lie. There are currently more than 20,000 mobile phone towers in Australia, yet significant swathes of farming country still have unreliable or zero coverage. A 2023 ACCC report found that many rural black spots have persisted for more than a decade despite hundreds of millions in public funding through programs such as the Mobile Black Spot Program. Roughly 1200 towers have been funded jointly by government and industry, with a requirement for shared use. That should have been the model from the start. Instead, we got Telstra building in one area, Optus another, with both avoiding the most difficult terrain unless subsidised. Market competition has failed to deliver where it was needed most. Even the radiofrequency spectrum — another natural monopoly — was auctioned by government with almost no conditions attached. Treasury, eager to maximise proceeds, sold it to the highest bidders without demanding reciprocal obligations to provide coverage in unprofitable areas. This was a critical missed opportunity. Imagine if, instead, spectrum licences had been tied to clear rural coverage targets. If that meant only one provider serving the bush, so be it. Better one network that works everywhere than three that work nowhere when it matters. Optus, which was formed in 1991 to break Telecom’s monopoly, has never achieved meaningful regional penetration. The idea that we would have vibrant mobile competition outside metropolitan areas has been exposed as wishful thinking. Meanwhile, Telstra, even after privatisation in tranches under the Howard Government between 1997 and 2006, remains the only truly national provider — but only because it inherited the legacy infrastructure built by taxpayers. The Universal Service Obligation, which requires Telstra to maintain fixed-line services to every Australian household, is now hopelessly out of date. People no longer want landlines. What they need — and increasingly expect — is mobile coverage that works, whether they’re at the back fence, in the shearing shed, or broken down on a dirt road two hours from the nearest town. The government’s recent review of the USO is timely, but it must be bold. The obligation should be modernised: redirect the subsidy to mobile coverage, allow basic handsets for vulnerable Australians if needed, and require co-location and infrastructure sharing on all new towers. There is also a growing case for requiring mandatory co-investment or tower access as a condition of any future spectrum sale. The Federal Government can no longer afford to leave this to chance. Rural connectivity is not a luxury — it is essential economic infrastructure. Whether it’s for productivity, safety or access to services, being connected is no longer optional for regional Australians. We can’t go on pretending that mobile telecommunications is a functioning market in the bush. It isn’t. And like gas pipelines, power poles and rural water networks, it shouldn’t be treated as one. Telecommunications in the regions is a longstanding case of market failure. Sooner or later, a government is going to have to step in and treat it for what it is: a natural monopoly in need of strong, sensible regulation. And that means calling time on the ideology of competition where it clearly doesn’t belong. John Hassell is a Pingelly farmer and former WAFarmers president