It’s been more than three weeks since the shambolic State Election on March 8, yet we are still in the dark about the many failings which have emerged since polling day. And with several key seats not known until the third week of counting, the WA Electoral Commissioner seems to be hiding behind his claims of being “focused on the count” while avoiding any attempts at scrutiny. But voters, candidates and polling staff deserve answers, not silence. Problems with the 2025 State Election were evident early. Long queues plagued polling stations, with voters, including seniors, standing in the heat for over an hour, often without shade or seating. Some simply left in frustration, deciding a fine was preferable to dealing with an obviously under-resourced and broken voting system. The delays were compounded by staffing shortages and, alarmingly, reports of ballot paper shortages in multiple booths. This is inexcusable. Ballot paper planning should not be guesswork. The WA Electoral Commission knows exactly how many voters are enrolled in each district, yet I’ve received many credible accounts of polling booths running out of papers entirely. One voter in Geraldton was given a handwritten ballot paper which failed to list The Nationals WA candidate. That is not just concerning, it’s unacceptable. There were also widespread reports of incorrect instructions given to voters regarding how to complete the Legislative Council ballot paper under the new optional preferential voting system. Many voters were wrongly told they must only number one box above the line, when in fact they could number as many as they liked. The result? More exhausted votes, less effective participation and widespread confusion. This is a failure of staff training and public education, both matters which are the responsibility of the WAEC and the Cook Labor Government. Remember, it was the Cook Labor Government who rammed through three separate rounds of electoral reforms since 2021, introducing major new changes for voters, and increased compliance and reporting for political parties and the Commission. But perhaps most alarming is the $86 million contract awarded to PersolKelly — a Singapore-based private recruitment firm — to manage election staffing onboarding and ICT systems. Never before has the core function of our democracy been handed wholesale to a private foreign-owned company with no experience running elections of this scale in WA. It’s worth noting, just four years ago, the WAEC managed the 2021 State Election using fewer than 2000 contract staff. The remaining workforce, some 7000 polling staff, were directly engaged by the Commission. This time, that responsibility was outsourced entirely. More troubling still is the financial trail. Nearly $70,000 in donations flowed from PersolKelly’s subsidiary, Programmed, directly into WA Labor’s pockets in the lead up to the election. It’s a matter I’ve personally written to the Corruption and Crime Commission about. And despite the clear paper trail, no Government minister will accept responsibility for approving this contract, with both the finance and electoral affairs ministers conveniently exiting Parliament at the election. Are WA voters honestly expected to believe an $86m contract — more than the entire budget of the WAEC over the next four years — was awarded with no ministerial oversight and no mention in the State Budget? If that’s true, WA’s procurement system is broken. If it’s not, the public deserves to know who sold out our democracy and why? There have also been reports some election staff have not been paid for their work, while others are receiving job offers for unrelated roles post-election, suggesting their private data has been retained or repurposed without their consent. The WAEC must explain whether safeguards exist to protect voter and worker data, and whether PersolKelly has complied with its obligations. I understand the new Minister for Electoral Affairs, David Michael, summoned the Electoral Commissioner last month to an urgent ‘please explain’ meeting. While they have much to discuss, WA voters deserve transparency and accountability, not more conversations behind closed doors. Let me be very clear. The Nationals WA are not disputing the outcome of the election. But we are saying, unequivocally, that the conduct of the election demands scrutiny. This is not about sour grapes or political point scoring. It’s about protecting the integrity of our democracy. That’s why every non-Government party — The Nationals, Liberals, One Nation, Legalise Cannabis, The Greens, the Australian Christians, and Independent for Fremantle Kate Hulett — has joined together to call for a bipartisan Parliamentary Inquiry into these matters. Only such an inquiry can compel witnesses, gather evidence and make the recommendations needed to fix what went wrong Many are suggesting the Electoral Commissioner’s position is untenable and he should resign. At the very least, he must be stood aside to allow this Inquiry to run its course. The Premier says he wants to listen and be humble after the election. If he’s serious about that, he should support this inquiry. Anything less would be a betrayal of WA voters who rightly expect free, fair, transparent and professionally run elections. Shane Love is the leader of the WA Nationals and the Mid-West MLA.