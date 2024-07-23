The Great Southern and parts of the western Wheatbelt have had a good drenching thanks to isolated and scattered storms from July 21 to 23. Andrew and Vanessa Schilling have had 38mm of rain at their Westdale farm. Mr Schilling said his farm, near Beverley, had been “blessed” with this year’s rainfall so far. “We’re actually too wet now. Accumulatively, we’re starting to get pretty soppy here now,” he said. Mr Schilling runs Merino and Kojak sheep, and also grows lupins, canola, oats, wheat and barley. “They’re (the grains) have started to suffer a bit now (from leaching) and water logging,” he said. “The canola’s looking quite good even though it was late to get going here. “ The rain comes after the Grain Industry Association of WA released its latest crop report, which stated more rainfall would be needed if WA crops were to perform well. “Crops across the State now look deceptively fresh and in general have reasonable grain yield potential,” the crop report said. “Rainfall deciles are low or very low for all areas of the State and it is going to need to be a good year from here on in to hit the current potential of 15-16 million tonnes of total grain for Western Australia.” WHEATBELT/GREAT SOUTHERN RAINFALL TOTALS July 22-23 Wagin : 34.6mm Nyabing : 31mm Brookton : 31.4mm Pingelly East : 26.8mm Broomehill : 26.0mm Corrigin : 20.8mm Holt Rock: 19.4mm