Incensed farming groups have levelled their harshest criticism yet at Federal Labor’s proposed biosecurity levy as a fiery Senate inquiry kicked off in Canberra this week.

Representatives from peak bodies representing the grains, livestock and horticulture industries descended on a public hearing on Tuesday, forming a united front against the Albanese Government’s controversial “tax” on primary producers.

It comes after legislation to implement the so-called Biosecurity Protection Levy was pushed through the Lower House in early April despite a wave of backlash from farmers and the Opposition.

The package of three Bills was then referred to the Senate Standing Committee on Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport, which has until May 10 to prepare a report before Senators cast their vote.

The grains industry is set to be hit hardest, with figures released last week revealing growers nationwide would be slugged $12.25 million a year.

Speaking at the hearing, GrainGrowers Limited spokesman Zach Whale said growers already made major biosecurity contributions through existing levies, as taxpayers, and in the “everyday operations of their farms”.

Camera Icon GrainGrowers Limited policy and advocacy general manager Zach Whale. Credit: LinkedIn

“We have expressed concerns about several related issues: firstly, the levy being on beneficiaries rather than risk creators, and also the overall process under which the legislation has been developed,” he said.

The levy is designed to lock in consistent and sustainable funds to protect Australia’s $90 billion agriculture sector from pests and diseases.

It would be charged to all primary producers in agriculture, fisheries and forestry, raising more than $50m million annually on top of about $500m they already pay in levies.

A damning report by the Productivity Commission in December confirmed farmers’ fears, flagging several “warning signs” including the inability of levy payers to “monitor and influence” how proceeds would be used.

The Government subsequently establishment an advisory panel to provide oversight on spending, but it has done little to assuage producers’ concerns.

Mr Whale said the industry needed more transparency and accountability around how funds would be collected and spent, and how growers would benefit.

He also called for a formal annual review to be incorporated into the legislation.

“An annual review would provide a valuable assessment of the mechanism’s costs and efficiency, demonstrating improvements and providing evidence that contributors have confidence in the levy system,” he said.

While GGL has proposed amendments in exchange for its support, Grain Producers Australia is calling for the levy to be scrapped.

GPA chief executive Colin Bettles called the policy “fatally flawed” and born out of “substandard consultation processes”.

“Consultations on the levy have been conflated with other processes relating to levies and biosecurity, including the 2022 Senate inquiry, which did not recommend a new levy on all agricultural producers,” he said.

“Grain producers are price takers and can’t pass on these costs along the supply chain.”

Mr Bettles said he understood the money raised would go into consolidated revenue rather than a dedicated biosecurity fund, which has been a major sticking point for GPA.

Camera Icon Grain Producers Australia chief executive Colin Bettles. Credit: Colin Bettles / Colin Bettles

The levy will take effect from July 1 if Labor’s legislation passes the Senate.

The National Farmers’ Federation also wants it binned but has called for a delayed implementation at the very least.

NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said the levy failed to recognise existing producer contributions to the biosecurity system, ignored the need for increased contributions from risk creators including importers, and was “likely to have adverse, unintended consequences on the existing levy system”.

“Put simply, the biosecurity protection levy is poor policy,” he said.

The Plant Industry Forum — which represents 39 representative groups with a combined annual value of more than $43.2 billion — was also scathing.

“The Government has failed in its assessment that agriculture alone is the primary beneficiary of biosecurity,” PIF chair Nathan Hancock told the inquiry.

“It has failed to justify the nominal amount of $50m to be collected from industry. The levy is flawed policy and should be discarded and a new approach sought.”