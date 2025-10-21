He was once the party’s leader, but Barnaby Joyce now says his relationship with the Nationals’ leadership has “irreparably broken down” as he reportedly toys with a move to One Nation. Mr Joyce, the member for New England, announced on October 18 he would split from the Federal National Party and not stand for his seat again, saying his relationship with the party was “untenable”. The bombshell announcement sparked frenzied speculation he was eyeing a Senate gig with Pauline Hanson’s minor party, a move Mr Joyce was yet to confirm at the time of print on Tuesday. However, the backbencher on Monday revealed he’d called Senator Hanson on Sunday night, adding they’d shared a laugh over the One Nation leadership suggestions. “I did ring her last night because , , , we may as well speak to each other rather than through the media,” the political veteran told Sunrise. “There was nothing locked in. I have not joined One Nation.” He also admitted that Senator Hanson’s party has some appeal, telling an ABC radio interview on Monday he thought One Nation “do a good job”. It also led to Coalition pleas for the veteran MP to stay in the Nationals, with fellow backbencher Michael McCormack confirming he had also been in contact with Mr Joyce and said he wanted him to stick with the party. Mr Joyce has been embittered since being dumped to the backbench by Nationals leader David Littleproud earlier this year. He had backed a leadership tilt by Michael McCormack and since his relegation, the 58-year-old NSW MP has been vocal in his opposition to renewable energy and pushed a private member’s Bill on net zero, causing widening divisions in the Liberal and National parties. In a statement, Mr Joyce did not mention One Nation but said his disastrous relationship with the leadership of the Nationals made his position in the party “untenable”. “My relationship with the leadership of the Nationals in Canberra has unfortunately, like a sadness in some marriages, irreparably broken down,” he said. “The instructions that during the federal election I was not to campaign outside New England as that did not represent the views of the Nationals, then after the election being moved on for “generational change” and just the atmospherics in the party room, where I am seated in the far corner of the Coalition in the chamber, means I am seen and now turning into a discordant note. “That is not who I want to be.” Mr Joyce has frequently expressed his distaste over the Nationals’ net-zero commitment and called for the party to dump it, despite his role in signing on to it as then-leader of the Nationals. “More importantly our position in continuing to support Net Zero with the massive schism and hurt to my electorate, to small businesses, to the environment, to the poor, to the defence of Australia and creating hate between lifelong friends in my community,” he said. “(This) makes continuing in the Nationals’ Party Room in Canberra under this policy untenable.” The policy, like all the others the Coalition took to the election, is under review. Mr McCormack said it was not likely the Nationals would stick with a policy of net-zero emissions but insisted the review process needed to play out. “It does take a process. It’s not a McDonald’s drive-thru — you can’t just turn up, ask for the report, and get it within five seconds of ordering. So that will take its time,” he said. Mr Joyce has claimed his “less than spectacular” relationship with Mr Littleproud contributed to his decision, including the leader’s order for him to only campaign within his own electorate at the May 3 poll. Opposition Leader Sussan Ley confirmed on Monday she too had contacted Mr Joyce for a personal “check-in” after the headlines but insisted she wouldn’t interfere in the junior Coalition party’s internal matters.