Federal bureaucrats have poured cold water on farm leaders’ calls to introduce a levy on shipping containers entering Australia, arguing “a tax on importers” could damage trading relationships. Justine Saunders, deputy secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry’s biosecurity and compliance group, made the comments at the Senate inquiry into the Albanese Government’s proposed biosecurity levy last week. If it passes the Senate, all primary producers nationwide will be charged the biosecurity levy, raising more than $50 million annually to protect the agriculture sector from exotic pests and diseases. Farm leaders say importers are the risk creators and should shoulder the burden, but Ms Saunders noted a recent increase of the Full Import Declaration fee from $49 to $63 for cargo would raise $200m annually on top of what importers were already paying. The increase — the first since 2015 — meant DAFF was “now recovering the actual cost of biosecurity measures at the border” and she said anything further would be considered a tax. “To do anything more than that would bring into question the nature of our trade arrangements,” Ms Saunders said. “(It) would then potentially have impacts on our own industry as we seek to export, knowing these responsibilities are reciprocal.” She said any reforms to Australia’s border charging models would need to be consistent with the nation’s trade law obligations. “We need to comply with our international trade obligations, which come from the World Trade Organization and our free-trade agreements,” Ms Saunders said. “They provide the discipline with regard to the kinds of charges we can levy on imports.” Ms Saunders was among several DAFF staffers who appeared by video link as the inquiry by the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Legislation Committee kicked off on April 23. The National Farmers’ Federation, Cattle Australia and Grain Producers Australia all renewed calls for a container levy during their opening addresses at the public hearing. “GPA has long supported a move to introduce a container levy ... so the risk creators can contribute more to shared responsibility and accountability,” GPA chief executive Colin Bettles said. “This was also advocated and supported in the 2022 Senate biosecurity inquiry.” A container levy was considered by the Federal Government in November 2022 as it moved ahead with plans to establish a promised “sustainable” biosecurity funding stream. The proposal was one of six contained in a public discussion paper examining the benefits of existing and proposed funding arrangements to support biosecurity operations in the longer term.