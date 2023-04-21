A letter requesting an extension to the consultation period for the phase-out of the live sheep trade has been penned by WA Nationals deputy leader Colin de Grussa and sent to Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.

Mr de Grussa told Countryman that the consultation with sheep producers and other live export stakeholders had been rushed and “poorly handled” by the Government.

He said it was only proper for the minister to extend the consultation period to allow time for the appointed panel to gather all the information it can and provide a quality briefing to Mr Watt prior to him making a final decision.

The panel is expected to provide a detailed report to Mr Watt in late September.

“I’d like to see the consultation period pushed back at least to the end of the year, but preferably the middle of next year,” Mr de Grussa said.

“The Government has said that the trade would be operational until 2025 at the least so there’s plenty of time to consult and get it right.”

Mr de Grussa said he supported the WA sheep industry and was opposed to the banning of the live sheep trade.

So far he has not had a response from Mr Watt’s office.

Mr Watt appointed a four-person panel to oversee consultation on the live sheep export trade phase-out last month, which has just completed its second visit to WA with a road tour through regional towns including Moora, York, Narrogin, Wagin, Katanning, Cranbrook, Albany and Esperance.

The response from WA has been a united voice in opposition to the Federal Government’s election commitment.

Panel chair Phillip Glyde has admitted that the consultation has not been handled as best it could but said it still had a job to do in the time frame allocated.