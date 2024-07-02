Furious WA farmers have declared war against the Albanese Government after historic laws to ban the live sheep trade passed Federal Parliament on Monday. Keep the Sheep lobbyists have promised to unleash a major political campaign against Labor in WA, saying they “can no longer afford to be optimists” as the fight to save the trade intensifies. A “farmy army” is this week set to “hit the pavement” in the Labor-held seats of Tangney and Hasluck to target MPs in battleground electorates at the next Federal election, with the group holding a $400,000 war chest. “We failed to change the legislation but now we move on to change the Government . . . Tania Lawrence and Sam Lim you will see us, you will hear us and, more importantly, you will feel us at the next election,” Hedland Export Depot owner Paul Brown said. “We’ve got thousands of volunteers that want to hit the pavement this week. “We’ve activated them, as we keep saying to our campaign — our farming community can no longer afford to be optimists, we need to be activists.” Labor ignored last-minute lobbying from industry leaders and the Opposition on Monday, instead ramming legislation through the Senate to shut the trade by May 2028. ‘THE FIGHT CONTINUES’ Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council CEO Mark Harvey-Sutton said he had never seen the agriculture sector “so united, mobilised and furious”. “The fight continues; we are not backing down in any shape or form,” he told Countryman. “If anything, I think the way they’ve (Government) approached it will sharpen the resolve of the sector.” Mr Harvey-Sutton said the Government had “absolutely” underestimated the backlash and he was confident the campaign could topple Labor seats in WA. “I know that in WA, the industry is supported. I think constituents in those electorates will be dismayed at the utter contempt of this Government,” he said. “There will be volunteers doorknocking in those electorates by the end of this week . . . and I think that will be quite powerful. If I was in those electorates, I would be very nervous.” Numerous attempts by the Nationals to launch a Senate inquiry into the Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea Bill were torpedoed. “By not allowing a Senate inquiry . . . (and) by guillotining debate . . . it shows that Labor are worried this will be an issue at the election,” Mr Harvey-Sutton said. “They want it off their table, they want it done. They are hoping that the sector loses its resolve, and that people begin to forget; but I can tell you, it will not be going away.” The legislation includes a $107 million transition package, which farmers argue is not enough. An inquiry by a House of Representatives committee last month also urged the Commonwealth to consider making additional funding available to support the transition. “They have an industry that is worth $80m. The package that we have on the table is currently worth $107m,” Mr Albanese told Parliament on Tuesday. “I listened to what they had to say and I respectfully, of course, indicated a preparedness to continue to work them.” WATT RULES OUT BETTER DEAL Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt on Tuesday said no extra money would be coming to farmers. “We think that is a substantial investment from every single taxpayer right across Australia whether they are directly involved in this industry or not,” Senator Watt said. “That is a lot of money to put on the table to support an industry that has been in decline for 20 years. “It’s obviously a matter for others whether they want to campaign for or against this policy . . . we know that the Australian people voted for this including in WA, and now that commitment has been delivered.” The Federal Opposition has promised to reverse the ban if it wins the next election, due next May. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton accused the Government of pushing ahead with its plan to end the trade to try and get “preferences from the Animal Justice Party and the Greens”. “We have been very clear in our support of those farmers,” Mr Dutton said. “They have introduced world-leading standards in relation to animal welfare, and they have worked very hard on making sure that they can open up those markets.” WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis met with Senator Watt and Transport Minister Catherine King in Canberra last week in a bid to secure a better transition package for WA. She told Countryman the talks had been “productive” but would not reveal whether a deal was struck. “Supporting rural communities will always be my number one priority,” Ms Jarvis said. “We are continuing to consider all options and I intend to meet with industry in the coming weeks to determine the best pathway forward.” FARMERS ‘GUTTED’ National Farmers’ Federation president David Jochinke said farming communities had been “sold out for political gain, and they’re gutted”. “The Government vowed to kill off the jobs of farmers, shearers and truckies in WA,” he said. “Credit to them, they’ve executed that job with ruthless efficiency. “Whether it was fixing the outcome of the House inquiry, or backflipping on Senate scrutiny and guillotining debate, the Government pulled out every trick to silence those affected. Sheep Producers Australia board director Bindi Murray, a woolgrower at Woodanilling in WA’s Great Southern, was part of the delegation that met with the Prime Minister on Monday. She said the group was waiting to learn more about the Government’s plans to process more sheepmeat in Australia “to fill the gaping hole live export will leave”. “The Labor Party continues to peddle misinformation that live export has smaller throughput than the abattoirs as a reason for the ban,” Ms Murray said. “Our meat processors are at capacity; it’s alarming to think the Government is so far out of touch with farming that it thinks this is an easy solution.” WAFarmers president John Hassell said the fight to save the live sheep trade “has only just begun”. He added there was plenty of public support for farmers, noting the Bill was defeated by just two votes in the Senate. “We have a reasonable war chest and 64,000 signatures supporting live sheep exports,” he told Countryman. Mr Hassell described the meeting with the PM and Senator Watt on Monday as “very disappointing”. Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook said the only way to save the trade now was to remove Labor from power. “If you are going to do this to us, you leave us no other choice,” he said. “This is pure dirty politics.”