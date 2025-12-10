WA’s Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis has rubbished claims the Federal Government’s plan to ban live sheep exports is squarely to blame for plummeting sheep numbers across the State, after it was revealed the flock now sits at just 8.6 million head. The figure of 8.6 million to 9 million head of sheep was a number based off modelling from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and was estimated to be correct as of June this year. The update to the official numbers were revealed during the Legislative Council Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development annual report hearing on December 3. A DPIRD spokeswoman confirmed their website republished official ABS data when updates are provided, and that one was expected to land “in the coming months”. Modelling by DPIRD on WA’s flock size relies on data from trade, interstate transfers, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, and slaughter data from Meat and Livestock Australia. Ms Jarvis told the Legislative Council on December 2 that data on the State’s sheep flock presented by DPIRD is reflective of the information available from the ABS. Ms Jarvis said a dry period between 2023 and 2024 contributed to the reduction in WA’s flock size, as well as the effect of the live sheep export phase-out on market confidence. “What we are seeing though is the sheep price has gone up,” she said. Shadow agriculture minister Lachlan Hunter said the modelled figures had been kept hidden while the livestock industry was “left in the dark” and the flock had “fallen off a cliff”. “This is not just a dip,” he said. “WA has lost almost a third of its flock since 2022 and is now below the reproductive rate required to maintain critical mass. “That is a direct consequence of Labor’s decision to shut down the live sheep trade and destroy confidence.” Mr Hunter said while the official numbers modelled by DPIRD had been released at the hearing, the numbers available on the department website were still three years out of date and “completely false”. He warned that any further decline of the flock will herald the end of WA’s sheep industry. “The real figures exposed (on Wednesday) show an industry in freefall and a government in denial,” Mr Hunter said. “Producers cannot plan, invest or rebuild when the government hides the truth.” Despite the predicted decline in WA’s flock, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences has forecasted an increase in the national flock of four per cent to 66.9 million head in the 2025-2026 financial year. Ms Jarvis accused the Opposition of conflating issues and reiterated that information on the DPIRD website is re-published after an official update from the ABS. “The Opposition is once again trying to create a conspiracy theory when non exist by conflating issues,” she said. “DPIRD also releases its own Sheep Industry Updated each quarter with flock size modelling included, the last data set was published in September 2025. “DPIRD has released data on flock size for decades as part of its business as usual. “While the decision of the Federal Government to end live export will have had an effect, the decline in the flock size relates to a number of other factors including the expansion of cropping enterprises, increased processing, and interstate transfers.”