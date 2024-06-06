A petition calling on Federal Labor to reverse its live sheep export ban has amassed more than 44,000 signatures in a week, with industry leaders calling it “concrete evidence” the public doesn’t support the policy. It comes after an RSPCA petition, which called on the Albanese Government to legislate an end date for the trade “within the shortest possible timeframe”, took four weeks to garner 43,758 signatures last August. Launched as part of the Keep the Sheep campaign on May 30, the pro-live export petition had been signed by 44,518 people at the time of writing. Campaign organiser Ben Sutherland said it was proof there was widespread public support for farmers, truck drivers and country communities set to be impacted by the ban. “In introducing the Bill to ban live sheep to Parliament, the Government used the activists’ petition as justification, saying it ‘represented community expectations’,” Mr Sutherland said. “Labor wants to take away our livelihoods and communities based on a petition by activists, that we have blown past in just six days. It’s clear we have the Australian community on our side.” Mr Sutherland, who is vice president of the Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA, said it had been achieved without the kind of “heavily funded campaign” activists were able to drum up. Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton said the petition had relied on word of mouth and social media advertising. “The Government has long held up the RSPCA’s petition as proof that the community supports the ban,” he said. “The RSPCA took four weeks for their petition — imagine how many signatures Keep the Sheep will have by then. “There is now concrete evidence that there is no widespread community support for this terrible policy.” The campaign aims to raise at least $300,000 for advertising in marginal Labor seats in WA. It’s launch coincided with a mass rally that saw 3000 farmers and supporters of the industry descend on Perth’s CBD as part of a 1700-strong convoy including hundreds of trucks. “The WA Government does not support this policy. Not a single agricultural peak body supports this policy. The WA community does not support this policy. The only people that do are animal activists and the Albanese Government,” Mr Harvey Sutton said. The Albanese Government last Thursday introduced the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill in the Lower House, after announcing the trade will be shut down in May 2028. With the Coalition opposing the ban, Labor will need the support of the crossbench and the Greens to get the Bill through the Senate. Meanwhile, Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt on Tuesday announced the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Agriculture would conduct an inquiry into the Bill. The inquiry will hear from industry stakeholders with public hearings in Canberra and at Muresk, near Northam, next Friday. The committee has until June 21 to report back to Senator Watt. “The Australian Government went to the last two elections with a promise to phase out live sheep exports by sea,” Senator Watt said. “This commitment has broad support across the Australian community, with independent polling (by the RSPCA) showing more than 70 per cent of West Australians support the phasing out of live sheep exports.” Surveys commissioned by industry research bodies LiveCorp and Meat and Livestock Australia between 2019 and 2023 showed public sentiment towards the live export industry has improved “significantly” in recent years.