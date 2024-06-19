Jackie Jarvis has unleashed her most withering assessment yet of her own party’s live sheep export ban. The WA Agriculture and Food Minister took aim at the Federal Government’s policy in a three-page written submission to a parliamentary inquiry probing legislation to end the trade, introduced in the Lower House earlier this month. But her office has failed to explain why she didn’t attend Friday’s parliamentary inquiry hearing at Northam, instead asking WA Meat Industry Authority chief executive I-Lyn Loo appear in her stead. After reiterating her support for the embattled industry, the South West Region MLC took aim at the Albanese Government’s claims the live sheep trade can be replaced with boxed meat exports. “Industry has identified the need for increased air freight options to get chilled sheepmeat products to overseas markets quickly, in addition to the usual frozen products shipped by sea,” Ms Jarvis wrote. “Air freight of agricultural produce from WA into international markets is only financially viable in the cargo hold of a passenger plane. Chilled meat products already compete for cargo space with other high-value products like rock lobster and avocado on flights out of Perth.” Ms Jarvis noted the Bill made specific mention of increasing sheepmeat exports to Middle East and north African markets, before making what could be interpreted as a veiled swipe at Federal Labor’s recent decision to block Qatar Airways’ request for more passenger flights in and out of Australia. “Allowing any airline with a desire to increase passenger flights from Perth into these markets will have more impact than funding additional in-country market building activities,” she said. “There is little point in allocating over $27 million in building new international markets if the WA sheep industry cannot be supported to build the infrastructure it needs to supply those markets or has limited freight options to get to those markets.” Ms Jarvis also repeated previous comments that the Albanese Government’s $107m transition package, designed to help the sheep industry boost onshore meat processing capacity, was inadequate. “Only $64.6m has been allocated to actual on-the-ground support for WA farmers, feedlots, transporters, meat processors and communities,” she said. “Based on what limited information we have been given it is difficult to see how much actual funding support will be available to increase the onshore sheep holding, transporting and processing capacity in WA.” Both Ms Jarvis and Premier Roger Cook have repeatedly refused to back the Albanese Government’s plan to shut down the live sheep trade in May 2028, causing a rift between State and Federal Labor. But Ms Jarvis was a no-show when the inquiry held a public hearing at Muresk Institute last Friday, despite thousands of protesters turning up to voice their outrage. Countryman repeatedly asked the minister’s office why she did not attend, and where she was on the day, but was simply told Ms Loo had been sent in her place. A spokeswoman for Ms Jarvis said the minister “wasn’t available to attend”. When further pressed, the spokeswoman said only that Ms Jarvis “had prior engagements” and did not respond to further questions at the time of going to press on Tuesday. Several Eastern States politicians including Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie and One Nation leader Pauline Hanson attended. Speaking at the event, Senator Hanson said Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt “doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about” and questioned why WA Premier Roger Cook was nowhere to be seen. “I’m here to support the farming sector and I’m supporting live sheep exports — I’m all for it,” she said. “One Nation will stand up and oppose the stopping of live sheep exports.” In a written statement to Countryman, Ms Jarvis said she would travel to Canberra in coming weeks to “meet with the Federal Government, to continue my advocacy for WA”.