More than 500 West Australians with a criminal history have had their firearms licences revoked under the State’s new gun laws, with appeals to the State Administrative Tribunal proving unsuccessful to date. New data obtained by Countryman reveals 517 individuals had their firearms licences revoked between November 20 last year and January 9. During that period, WA Police confiscated 1396 firearms from licence holders subject to mandatory disqualifying orders. An order is issued when a person is deemed automatically disqualified from holding a firearms licence due to prescribed criminal history under the legislation. The Cook Government’s Firearms Act 2024 — labelled the strictest in the country — came into effect on March 31 last year after being passed by Parliament in June 2024. A bipartisan parliamentary inquiry heard evidence from more than 20 stakeholder groups across four days in September, ultimately delivering 47 findings and 11 recommendations. Industry groups criticised the inquiry’s outcomes as “shallow”, with farmers some of the worst affected by the changes. In July last year, Countryman spoke to Kojonup sheep farmer Simon Matthews, who said he was “gobsmacked” after having his firearms licence revoked. His subsequent appeal to the SAT was knocked back. Mr Matthews was fined and convicted of common assault in the Katanning Magistrates Court in 2024 for his involvement in a brawl at Lake Towerinning. As a result of the conviction, the WA Police Commissioner revoked the 41-year-old’s firearm licence under the Firearms Act, citing the conviction as a basis for deeming him no longer a fit and proper person to hold a licence. “I can’t fulfil my duty of care with my livestock — that’s the biggest impact — and controlling vermin and all the rest of it,” Mr Matthews said at the time. A spokesman for WA Police Minister Reece Whitby confirmed 23 appeals had been lodged with the SAT since November, however none had progressed to a final hearing or received a determination. “There are nine matters still active in the SAT process, with the remainder mostly withdrawn once the MDO process was explained,” the spokesman said. “Two cases were dismissed for want of prosecution, as the applicants failed to attend direction hearings on several occasions.” The spokesman said any firearms licence holder could seek a merits review of a revocation decision through the SAT, if they wished to appeal. “If the revocation decision is affirmed by the SAT, the firearms licence holder may apply for leave to appeal on a question of law to the Supreme Court of Western Australia or the Court of Appeal,” he said. Under current laws, anyone served with a violence restraining order, family violence restraining order, misconduct restraining order, or similar orders such as control orders, is automatically subject to a firearms disqualification order. Firearms disqualification also applies to people convicted of serious offences — defined as offences carrying a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment or more — including serious domestic violence offences. Mr Whitby and WA Premier Roger Cook this month announced 83,764 firearms had been removed from the community as a result of six buybacks held during the past two years, marking a 24 per cent decrease in the total number of firearms in the State in two years