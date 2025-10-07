WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti was slammed as “unprofessional” for blocking a regional rail safety advocate on social media. Lara Jensen, a Murchison pastoralist and rail lighting safety advocate, first noticed on September 25 that she had been blocked when she attempted to tag Deputy Premier and Transport Minister Rita Saffioti in a Facebook post. Initially thinking it was a glitch, a friend confirmed that Ms Saffioti had blocked Ms Jensen. Ms Jensen has tirelessly campaigned and advocated for mandatory train illumination and heightened rail safety since her brother, Christian Jensen, and his two friends, Jessica-Lea Broad and Hilary Smith, died after their vehicle was hit by a train at Yarramony Crossing on July 8, 2000. Ms Jensen said she was “genuinely appalled” when she discovered Ms Saffioti had blocked her on Facebook. “It is extremely unbecoming for a senior minister of the WA Cook Labor Government to block a rail safety advocate (an unpaid, self-funded advocate) like me who is simply trying to stop another completely preventable rail crash like the one that claimed the life of my youngest brother and his two friends at a notorious unlit crossing near Jennacubbine in the WA Wheatbelt 25 years ago,” she said. “Our family’s rail safety campaign is not based on emotion or opinion. “It is a campaign based on facts, coronial recommendations, and the findings of various committees and parliamentary inquiries over several decades that have all highlighted inadequate train and rolling stock illumination as a public safety issue — and one that has contributed to serious injury and deaths at regional railway crossings for decades now.” State Coroner Alastair Hope made a recommendation in the 2001 coronial inquest into Mr Jensen, Ms Broad, and Ms Smith’s deaths that trains be fitted with lights to provide “effective warning” to road users “as soon as practicable”. Ms Jensen said the transport minister had demonstrated a “heightened political arrogance” and disregarded freedom of speech and democratic process. “She may not like what I have to say, but I’m only alerting her to a very real safety hazard in our regions,” she said. “I look forward to a public apology from her.” Ms Saffioti didn’t respond to requests for comment.