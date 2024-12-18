The WA Government has extended public consultation on controversial proposed changes to pastoral lease renewals after coming under fire from the State Opposition. Landholders initially had until December 16 to submit feedback on the changes, which would apply to renewals and extensions of pastoral leases, and the granting of new leases. But following pressure from Opposition leader Shane Love, WA Planning Minister John Carey confirmed on Tuesday the deadline would be pushed back to April 30 next year. Mr Love called it a “small win for pastoralists” but urged landholders to review the proposed changes, which he said had “major implications” for the sector. In particular, he flagged concerns over a proposal to shift the liability for Native Title compensation onto pastoralists. “The State owns the land and must retain responsibility for Native Title compensation,” Mr Love said. “Forcing this cost onto leaseholders is completely unreasonable.” Mr Love also claimed current leaseholders were not “directly notified” about the proposed changes or made aware of the consultation process, which opened on April 26 this year. Minister Carey rejected this. “Both peak industry bodies — the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association and the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA — were notified of the consultation, and all pastoralists received a communique from the Pastoral Lands Board in June 2024,” he said. “Presentations and workshops were also held with peak industry bodies and pastoralists in Newman on 23 May 2024, in Coral Bay on 7 October, in Kalgoorlie on 31 October, and online on 28 November.” Mr Carey said when consultation was completed, the new terms and conditions would be drafted in regulations under the Land Administration Act 1997. The draft regulations would then be subject to further consultation, he said. Other concerns previously raised by the Opposition included the proposed requirement of indemnification on risks associated with activities on pastoral leases. Mr Love noted some pastoral properties housed existing or old mining tenements with contaminated sites and it was “unfair” to burden pastoralists with the indemnity provision. “Pastoralists can’t stop prospectors from accessing their property,” he said. “Does this mean they are liable for any accident or mishap that might occur on their station? It is unjust that pastoralists — the leaseholders — are required to indemnify the State — the landlord.” Shadow lands minister Neil Thomson warned the indemnity provision could cause insurance costs to increase by “several hundreds of thousands” of dollars a year. “In many cases, the risks are beyond the control of the pastoralist and this new requirement appears to be legalistic and unfair,” he said. Visit haveyoursay.dplh.wa.gov.au/proposed-new-standard-condition-of-pastoral-leases.