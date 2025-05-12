The peak body for woolgrowers in Australia says a leaked document revealing how $45.5 million earmarked for farmers to transition away from the live sheep export trade could be spent is an “admission of guilt”. WoolProducers Australia chief executive Jo Hall said the leaked live sheep transition plan document from the Federal Department of Agriculture was an admission from the Commonwealth Government the policy would effectively kill off the WA wool industry. The document marked “confidential” was leaked to media and industry stakeholders late last month, outlining how the Federal Government might spend $45.5m of a $139.7m transition package to help farmers and other industry people and businesses adjust. Included in the offering was $900,000 — split across 30, $30,000 grants — for business plan development to help those in the shearing industry “upskill for general employment opportunities”. Ms Hall said the funding offered for the shearing industry was “completely inadequate” and “particularly concerning”. “Aside from the fact that somehow a draft document was allowed to become public by DAFF and the completely inadequate funding on the table to apparently assist WA producers and industry, when you look at the details surrounding the $900,000 earmarked for shearer contractors, they have essentially said that there is no future in in the wool industry,” she said. “Of course, this is not news to us as we have said all along that this ill-conceived policy would devastate the WA wool industry. “To see this in black and white in a government document is clearly an admission that they know they are destroying the wool industry in WA.” In February, WoolProducers convened a wool focused co-design transition workshop, where both the independent consultants and department representatives heard first hand how this decision would impact the wool industry. Ms Hall said attendees heard how many current wool industry participants — including growers, shearers, brokers and exporters — could not and/or did not want to transition to another industry as they had developed specialist wool industry skills. “I guess you could say that some of those concerns were heard, as there has been money provided for shearers to leave the industry, but there is no support offered for those other affected sectors,” she said. “However, the key message that was not heard, was that people did not want to leave the industry, they wanted to be able to stay in the wool industry and not have poor government policy interrupt their livelihoods.” Ms Hall said shearers founded the Australia Labor Party in 1891 which was “beyond ironic”. “But here we are today with a Labor policy forcing shearers out of their own industry,” she said.