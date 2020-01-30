Home
Search
thewest.com.au

Signs of price hope as farmers start to rebuild after fire, flood and drought

Zach RelphCountryman
WA’s southern rangelands have been hit by dry conditions.
Camera IconWA’s southern rangelands have been hit by dry conditions. Credit: Simon Santi/The West Australian

A new report warns 2020 will be an “extremely challenging” year for the nation’s primary producers as key agricultural regions emerge from drought, horrific bushfires and floods.

Rabobank’s latest AgriBusiness Outlook, released this morning, cited a “multi-year rebuild” for the Australian agricultural landscape in the aftermath of poor seasonal conditions.

However, the analysis offered some hope for farmers and forecast continued high prices for most commodities including wheat and beef.

Rabobank head of food and agribusiness research Tim Hunt, the lead author, said \after poor seasonal conditions over the past three years, the sector was in a tough position heading into 2020.

“(Last year) was marred by drought, fire and flood. It was the driest year on record, compounding the drought already being experienced by the Eastern States in the years prior,” he said.

“And, while recent rainfall across drought-affected regions has brought some optimism, farmers will need continued rain to replenish soil moisture and break the drought.”

For wheat, Rabobank reported a forecast 4 per cent year-on-year hike in global wheat prices will underpin Australia’s wheat prices this year.

Strong international demand, alongside a low domestic supply, are expected to push beef prices higher.

“It will be important for the Australian sector to rebuild out of drought to be strong and adaptable so it can capitalise on these opportunities and mitigate the threats that lie ahead,” Mr Hunt said.

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

Topics

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us