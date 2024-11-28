Four tractors have won prestigious international awards at the 2024 Tractor of the Year awards ceremony. The awards ceremony was held on the opening day of Agritechnica in Germany, on November 12. An international jury made up of 25 journalists judged the competition. The overall winning tractor was the CLAAS Xerion 12.650 Terra Trac. The tractor has a Mercedes-Benz OM473 engine which delivers 653 horsepower, as well as a 50:50 distribution on the two steering axles to maximize traction and minimize soil compaction. The Terra Trac also features the latest generation of Cmatic continuously variable transmission, which helps make the tractor easier to handle. “Naturally, the new Xerion models are also much smarter thanks to customizable packages for ISOBUS applications and precision agriculture,” a TOTY spokesperson said. “Customers can choose between GPS Pilot automatic guidance with various correction signals, online and offline activity management, and precision farming applications with section control and variable rate application. “All of this is displayed on a 12-inch Cemis 1200 terminal using the well-known Cebis control concept.” The winner for best utility was the McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive, which has 114hp from a 4-cylinder FTP F36 Stage V 3.6-litre engine. The McCormick has an empty weight of 4000 kilograms, with a maximum allowable load of up to 7000kg. This tractor features an automated powershift transmission, which allows for automatic shifting through up to 12 gears both in the field and on the road. The TOTY spokesperson said the onboard technological package included an Advanced Driving System dedicated to modern steering functions, including automatic wheel realignment and direction maintenance on uneven terrain. “The axle and cabin are suspended to ensure maximum comfort in any application, and a factory-fitted front loader is available,” they said. “The digital equipment is equally impressive, with integrated functions for Isobus connectivity, precision steering, fleet management, and remote diagnostics.” The winner for best of specialised award was the Landini Rex 4-120 GT RoboShift Dynamic, a vineyard and orchard tractor. “The standout feature is the RoboShift transmission, boasting an electro-actuated robotic system that operates on both the three speeds under load and the four base gears,” the TOTY spokesperson said. “All of this is complemented by the APS function - Auto Power Shift - for automatic gear shifting with adjustable responsiveness.” The Landini features a multifunction SmartPilot joystick which simultaneously controls the transmission, PTO engagement, engine RPM and electro-hydraulic distributor, as well as “Zero Shock System” cabin suspension. The winner for most sustainable tractor was the Fendt e 107 V Vario, which is the first fully electric specialised tractor on the market with a power output of more than 60hp. It has a battery capacity of 100 kWh, which translates to an estimated range of approximately four to seven hours for partial load applications such as pruning, grass cutting, or road cleaning. “Since fast-charging DC (Supercharger) outlets have not yet become widespread in agricultural and municipal sectors, the Fendt e107 V Vario is equipped with a CCS2 socket that enables AC charging up to 22 kW or can be charged through a 32 A industrial socket when used with a 22 kW mobile charger,” the spokesperson said. “With this charging power, the battery can be fully recharged in five hours.”