Tincurrin farmer Tamara Ward uses photography as a way to depict life on the land, and now that passion has scored her winning entries in Rural Aid’s Spirit of the Bush photography competition. The competition received more than 450 entries that were whittled down to 16 winning photographs — three of which were taken by WA locals. Two of those winning photographs were taken by Ms Ward, and features her eldest daughter on their farm. Ms Ward, who has been in WA for 10 years, came from a family of horticulturists in Victoria, so the unique experience of broadacre farming was something she took interest in capturing. “It’s been fun, and it’s a way to let people know what farming is like in other areas, and on the other side of Australia,” she said. “I’ve always liked photography, but it’s only since I got to the farm, that I’ve probably taken more photos because my husband’s mum . . . she loves to see what’s going on, and she loves photos, but she can’t get out . . . her mobility’s not so great. “So she loves to see the photos — that enables her to be a part of it.” Ms Ward also said the photos were special for her daughter’s grandfather. “We love to take all the photos of her being involved because it’s really special for my husband’s dad,” she said. “It’s really nice for him to see his little granddaughter being so involved in it, and I think just knowing she has the passion for farming, that really gives him a smile. “I think it’s important too for people to know what really goes on out on the land, because so many people don’t grasp that anymore. So many live in the city and they don’t grasp that concept.” Tambellup’s Debbie Cristinelli also had a winning photo — a shot of a red kelpie sitting on a hay bale that won people’s choice. All the winning photos will be featured in Rural Aid’s 2025 Spirit of the Bush calendar. Rural Aid chief executive John Warlters said it was a challenging task to select the winning photos. “Australia’s agricultural industry encompasses a diverse array of landscapes, practices and communities so it was essential for our calendar to vividly portray these stories and locations,” he said. “As Australia’s most trusted rural charity, Rural Aid stands by our farmers, offering life-changing disaster relief, fodder and water supplies and mental health services. “Our farmers play a crucial role in putting food on our tables, and purchasing a Spirit of the Bush Calendar is a simple way to say thank you.” Spirit of the Bush photography competition is in its fifth year.