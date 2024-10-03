Australian canola imports into Japan are on the rise, and WA growers got to see first-hand what this means at one of Japan’s biggest edible oil processing companies. On September 11, day four of the 2024 CBH Group Growers Study Tour, nearly 40 farmers from across WA visited the Nisshin OilliO Group’s main processing and refining mill in Kanto, which is in Isogo, Yokohama. CBH supplies both GM and non-GM canola directly to Nisshin OilliO, and while at the facility, growers were once again reminded of the appreciation for their grain. In his opening speech, Nisshin OilliO executive officer Takayuki Mori said the communication between his company and CBH “meant a lot” to him, and visits such as these were important for strong relations. “The amount that we import from Australia as a raw material is increasing year on year, which means that I pay more attention now to it’s quality year on year,” he said. “I would like to ask you (WA growers) for your understanding and cooperation in ensuring a stable supply of canola to Japan going forward.” In 2020, Nisshin OilliO imported 97 per cent of its canola from Canada, and three per cent from Australia. By 2023, 49 per cent of Nisshin OilliO’s canola imports came from Australia, and 51 per cent from Canada. Plant staff even told growers that in the week prior to the visit, all the canola processed was solely from Australia. Calingiri grower Ruth Young, who grows a range of grains including canola, was interested to hear how Australia stacked up when compared to its main competitor in canola exports. She said she was optimistic about the future of WA canola in the Japanese market, and the good that comes from building connections with customers through face-to-face interactions. “Hopefully the few little laughs we had, and the discussion from our questions creates a connection that is strong enough to have an impact on demand and marketing, so even if the pricing quality is the same, we get that little bit ahead,” Ms Young said. Nisshin OilliO staff explained to growers why there was a preference for Australian canola, which has a higher oil content compared to Canada’s, as well as a lower moisture content, which meant the company could save energy on preheating. Growers also heard Australian canola had a slightly lower protein content compared to Canada, as well as a slightly higher presence of impurities in the grain. However, Nisshin OilliO staff expressed their desire to build on their processing facilities to better cater for Australian grain. After the presentation, attendees toured both the bottling and crushing plants, where they learnt the plant receives ships from Australia which can carry 30 to 50,000 tonnes of grain. Each ship takes three to four days to unload. The plant has 191 silos, which have a combined capacity of 110,000t. After being unloaded and stored, canola is put through a screw press, which collects oil by subjecting grains to high pressure. Afterwards, the grain is put through an extractor, which takes the remaining crude oil. The crude oil, which contains impurities such as water, gums and fatty acids, is put through a neutralising centrifuge to remove said impurities. The oil then passes through a filter to remove pigments and is cooled down for wax removal. A deodorising tower then applies high temperatures and vacuum conditions to remove any odorous components left over. The end product is then stored and packaged, and the left-over defatted meal is used for fertiliser and animal feed because of its nitrogen content. Many growers were impressed the efficiency of the plant and the fact that everything was docked, unloaded, processed and packaged for consumption all on the same site. Olivia Ford attended the tour as a guest of the CBH Group.