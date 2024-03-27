Parents scattered across rural WA have made the trek to Perth to discuss hot button issues in regional schooling, from increasing the Boarding Away from Home Allowance to finding ways to attract and retain teachers in country schools. The 52nd Isolated Children’s Parents’ Association WA State conference was held at the Aloft hotel on March 15, with ICPA’s Lakes District branch convening the event. ICPA WA, an apolitical parent body that lobbies for improvements to rural education, comprises 12 State branches from the Kimberley to the Esperance region. Motions from branches included calls for an increase to the Boarding Away from Home Allowance, recognition for home tutors who teach their children through distance education, and the alteration and cancellation of school bus routes in farming areas. Another issue brought up was the attraction and retention of teachers in rural and remote schools, which ICPA WA State president Jane Cunningham said continued to be a “real struggle.” Education Minister Tony Buti, who delivered the opening address, also announced a regional strategy for education which is still in its infancy but which he said would involve consultations with rural stakeholders. “Our regional communities will help shape the scope of this strategy … as well as help ensure that the strategy is built around the voice and needs of our rural schools and communities,” Dr Buti said. People from all backgrounds were at the conference, including ICPA life members Roxanne Morrissey from the Yalgoo branch and Raelene Hall from the Meekatharra Air branch. Retired pastoralist Ross Wood represented the Goldfields Eyre Branch despite being evacuated earlier that week from Rawlinna, a sheep station in the Nullarbor which has experienced severe flooding. Mr Wood said it was not until he was airlifted to Kalgoorlie that he remembered he had signed up to be a delegate for the conference. “I looked at my calendar and thought ‘s***, that’s tomorrow’,” he said. “So I just booked a plane ticket down (to Perth).” Ms Cunningham said the conference had been a success and she was greatly appreciative of everyone who attended. Also present at the conference were Nationals WA deputy leader Peter Rundle, Liberal MLA Merome Beard, deputy director-general for schools Melisha Sands and director of education Wheatbelt Douglas Cook. “It was very well represented by school bus services, the Education Department and key stakeholders in education for the regions,” Ms Cunningham said. “It shows that we have great relationships and we can work together in the coming year for better education outcomes for our children.”