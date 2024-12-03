West Australian sheep farmer Bindi Murray is the new chair of Sheep Producers Australia, taking the reigns from Andrew Spencer who had been in the job for three years. It comes after Mr Spencer stepped down from the role at SPA’s latest annual general meeting, held on November 29. Mr Spencer had served in many leadership positions in the agriculture industry. This included being the long-term chief executive of Australian Pork Limited while also serving as a director for the Australian Farm Institute, the Red Meat Advisory Council, and the Grains Research and Development Corporation, among others. Ms Murray, a Woodanilling woolgrower and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, also has an extensive list of roles in the agriculture sector. She was the chair of SPA’s research, development and adoption committee, a member of the finance audit and risk committee, the red meat panel, the industry corporate affairs unit as well as the livestock export research and development advisory committee. Ms Murray was inaugural SPA director in 2017, and was also involved with its predecessor, the Sheepmeat Council of Australia. Ms Murray, on behalf of SPA, thanked Mr Spencer for his work both within the organisation and for the Australian sheep industry as a whole. “I am honoured to take on the role of chair at Sheep Producers Australia and look forward to continuing to work with my fellow board members and the SPA team to uphold the professionalism that has been the foundation and legacy of Andrew’s term,” she said. New South Wales farmer and company director Allison Harker was elected as a director at the AGM. Ms Harker is an AICD-certified company director, an associate certified practicing accountant and was a previous director at the Merrill Lynch/Bank of America in Hong Kong. Incumbent directors Ben Thomas and Elizabeth Jackson were re-elected for another term at the AGM.