Australian wool auctions resume after cyber-attack

National wool auctions are resuming today in the wake of the cyber-attack which stifled Australian Wool Exchange’s computer system.

Talman, which supplies AWEX with the software to record the ownership exchange of wool in Australia, succumb to a suspected ransomware cyber-attack last week that shut down its computer systems.

Despite the incident, AWEX boss Mark Grave told Countryman wool sales would restart nation-wide today.

“Sales will commence today in all three regions — Fremantle, Melbourne (and) Sydney,” he said.

Last week’s attack caused wool sales across Australia to be cancelled and halted the sale of about 44,000 bales worth almost $70 million.

It prompted WAFarmers wool section president Steve McGuire, a Kojonup woolgrower, to vent concern about how the disruption would impact Australia’s wool sale schedule.

“Wool that was to be offered for sale (last) week will be reoffered for sale in coming weeks, which will affect the cashflow of producers and buyers as well as possibly placing pressure on the value of wool at auction,” he said.