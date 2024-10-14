The Australian Wool Exchange has announced the upcoming retirement of its chief executive officer Mark Grave, effective June 2025. After more than two decades at the helm, Mr Grave has played an instrumental role in bolstering the reputation of Australian wool globally, driving significant advancements in industry transparency, digital innovation, and sustainability. An AWEX spokesman said throughout Mr Grave’s tenure, he spearheaded transformative projects, including the introduction of the National Wool Declaration, the modernisation of AWEX’s IT platforms, and the implementation of the Australian Wool Sustainability Scheme. “He also championed initiatives such as WoolClip and eBale, which have set new benchmarks in enabling digital traceability in the wool supply chain,” the AWEX spokesman said. AWEX chairman Andreas Clark said Mr Grave’s leadership had been pivotal in positioning Australian wool as a trusted, sustainable product. “We thank him for his dedication and vision, which have left an indelible mark on the industry,” he said. “As AWEX looks to the future, the organisation is commencing an executive search to recruit a dynamic new CEO. “This individual will lead AWEX into its next chapter, driving innovation and ensuring Australian wool continues to thrive in an evolving global market.” Sydney-based Rimfire Resources agency was chosen to headhunt an appropriate replacement for the AWEX chief executive officer’s position. Its online posting outlays AWEX’s strategic vision to lead the delivery of services that strengthen, inform, and increase confidence in the quality and integrity of Australian wool A Rimfire Resources agency spokesman said AWEX was recognised globally for the provision of accurate independent market information services, developing industry-based standards and quality assurance programs. “It maintains the necessary rules framework which underpins the successful commercial trading of greasy wool in Australia,” he said. “Due to the pending retirement of AWEX’s current CEO, the board are seeking to appoint a new CEO who will have full accountability for the direction, planning and management of the strategic direction and operations of AWEX, including overall responsibility of staff, assets, and resources. “In addition, the position will provide high level advice and support to the board, to facilitate informed decision making and ensure that a consistent and measured approach is maintained in the development of strategic directions and goals.” The Rimfire Resources spokesman said the AWEX chief executive position was a rare opportunity to lead one of Australian agriculture’s respected member services organisations that inform and increase confidence in the quality and integrity of Australian wool. To find out more, visit rimfireresources.com.au