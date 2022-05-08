The impact of the ‘dramatic’ backlog of cargo ships stuck at Chinese ports on wool exports is feared to be felt for at least the next year, according to industry players.

Shocking freight tracker images have emerged in the past week showing thousands of container ships waiting to dock at Shanghai Port as the Chinese city continues with its strict zero-COVID policy lockdown.

With the nation taking more than 80 per cent of Australia’s wool clip and the world’s biggest processor of Australian wool just an hour away from the port at the centre of the shipping saga, it is anticipated to be months, if not a year before things settle.

Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee chair Stephen Hill said the bottlenecks and backlogs were “quite dramatic” and some of the mills had been shut down amid the COVID wave.

“Even if they opened the port today, it would take more than a month to clear those ships,” he said.

“The disruption would take to the end of the year to get back to normal.”

Despite logistical and freight issues since the pandemic began, Mr Hill said the luxury fibre had fared well, with demand remaining strong and wool cleared at every sale.

“The market is growing with new products, new demand, it fits in nicely with the sustainable, new green, providence story coupled with the fact the product is very good,” he said.

He said the “major issue” was physically getting it through the pipeline and the delays wreaking financial havoc down the supply chain.

“The time from fall of hammer to reaching the end point has more than doubled,” Mr Hill said. “That’s been incredibly hard.”

In an email to buyers and exporters on April 27, Martin Moses, managing director of wool broker Moses & Son, announced the century-old business would consume freight increases until the end of the current selling season and extending their sale prompt by seven days.

“Moses & Son Management recognise the current serious situation with irregular sea freight schedules and the bottleneck at containerisation facilities from numerous discussions with Exporter principals and staff,” Mr Moses wrote.

“We also acknowledge the culmination of these and other factors, which are out of our control, are progressively applying pressure on exporters finance facilities to the point where it may impact on your ability to purchase the national clip week-on-week.

“Unfortunately, it seems almost certain that the current situation we all face will be with us at least for the next 6-12 months.

“We realise that while our actions will not fix the logistic and finance problems, we trust our decision will aid exporters to manage the current situation.”

WAFarmers vice-president Steve McGuire said supply and demand was “sound,” but with the backlog in China, freight was not “going anywhere in a hurry” and the industry needed a smoother, more reliable supply chain.

“Wool is a long logistics train,” he said. “For me as a woolgrower, the end consumer is half a world away, 16-18 months away, three to four changes of ownership and seven processing steps away.

“There’s a lot to go wrong and a lot of people need to make a dollar along the way.

“Wool needs a smooth flowing, predictable supply chain and we’re nowhere near that.”