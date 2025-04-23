Australian wool industry leaders are rallying farmers to sign a new petition calling for the “fair treatment” of wool in the European Union’s upcoming textile sustainability policies. The call comes off the back of a recent movement defending the fibre, after a new methodology rated synthetic fibres made from fossil fuels better for the environment than natural fibres. The petition gives the industry a voice to ensure wool does not lose out to manufactured textiles in the EU’s proposed new labelling laws. Australian Wool Innovation chief executive John Roberts said it was important that Australian woolgrowers continued to be heard. “Thanks in part to the ongoing strong voice from Australian woolgrowers, the proposed environmental labelling on apparel products for sale in the EU that threatened to disadvantage Australian wool has been deferred for now,” he said. “However, it remains vital to maintain the pressure on EU policymakers, so they recognise the environmental benefits of natural fibres and fulfil their promise to put fast fashion out of fashion.” The EU announced new rules to tackle environmental challenges caused by the fashion industry — the world’s third most polluting industry after fossil fuels and agriculture — in December 2023. The Product Environmental Footprint methodology became part of the attempt to reduce the industry’s continually growing environmental impact before its shortcomings were made known. PEF was found to omit the consideration of crucial impacts, such as microplastic release and did not consider the impact of plastic waste generation and the circularity of materials. Mr Roberts said addressing the biases and limitations in the EU’s sustainability rules is essential to ensure a fair and accurate assessment of wool’s sustainability credentials, particularly for the Australian wool industry as the EU currently consumes a quarter of its output. The industry fears other markets across the world could follow the EU’s lead and adopt similar initiatives in their own jurisdictions. The petition was launched by Make the Label Count, an international coalition of organisations representing a wide range of natural fibre producers, manufacturers, brands, standards organisations and environmental groups. It also ensures robust, science-based environmental criteria to prevent greenwashing, and promotes a responsible fashion model that limits fast fashion and encourages biodegradable, renewable and recyclable fibres. A roundtable event held in the European Parliament in Brussels hosted by MTLC on April 7 aligned with the petition launch. The session — titled From Farm to Fashion: how natural fibres protect and support our environment — was moderated by MTLC spokesperson and International Wool Textile Organisation secretary-general Dalena White. It brought together leading EU policymakers and highlighted the environmental impacts of different fibres, how fair labelling practices can provide clarity, and what policymakers must consider to ensure a sustainable textiles sector. The petition is available to sign online at the MTLC website.