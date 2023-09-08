Australian Wool Innovation has unveiled plans to hold three free novice shearer and wool handler courses at Boyup Brook before the end of the year, with the aim of teaching students how to shear 40-50 sheep per day. The AWI-funded workshops will be held at the Rylington Park woolshed on October 2-6, October 23-27, and on November 13-17 with the hope graduates will be able to take on entry-level roles as shearers or wool handlers. The five-day live-in courses are free for students, who must be older than 16. If they are still in high school, students must be planning leave school in the next two to three months and have work lined up. The courses have been tailored everyone — from wool handlers keen to learn new skills, farm workers farm workers wanting to gain experience in shearing and crutching, and those new to the State’s shearing industry. Students will learn about a range of skills including handling sheep for shearing, requirements specific to shearing and how to best use equipment — including grinding combs, cutters and setting up a handpiece. They will also learn how to maintain their health and wellbeing while working in a physical environment. Throughout the course students will also be taught all aspects of wool handling, wool pressing and clip preparation to prepare them to go straight into the industry as a wool handler or learner shearer. This may allow the student to be employable as a learner shearer in a commercial wool harvesting operation. To find out more visit wool.com/news-events.