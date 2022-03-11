The Australian Wool Testing Authority has had its busiest February in nearly a decade, with 191,000 bales tested and “significant” increases in micron and length reported.

It comes off the back of an “exceptional spring season” for many Australian sheep producers, with widespread rainfall in the autumn and spring providing plenty of pasture and refilling dams.

AWTA’s monthly comparisons released on March 1 revealed total lots were up 8.8 per cent, bales were up 7.6 per cent and and weight tested was up 7.3 per cent for February 2022 compared with February 2021.

So far this season, 216.5 million kilograms have been tested, a 20.7 million kilogram jump from the equivalent period last season, during which 195.8 million kilograms were tested.

According to the National Council Wool Selling Brokers Australia’s latest report, February 2022’s testing volumes were seven percent higher than the February average over the past seven years.

NCWSBA executive director Paul Deane said test volumes reached 33,862 tonnes greasy for the month, “easily surpassing” that of last February and rebounding strongly from January levels.

“Looking forward, test data for the remaining four months of the season needs to be as high or even higher than the extremely busy autumn period last year for full season test data to increase by eight per cent year-on-year (which is the current forecast increase in Australian wool production),” he said.

In December, the Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee revised its forecast of shorn wool production for the 2021/22 season to 318 million kilograms greasy, up eight per cent from 2020/21’s 294 Mkg greasy.

AWPFC chair Russell Pattinson said that the abundant feed supply from 2021’s “exceptional spring season” was expected to increase the average cut-per-head by 3.2 per cent to 4.54kg greasy.

AWTA Bibra Lake facility manager Brendan Van Rensburg said it had been busy at the WA facility since the start of the season.

“The wool we’re testing now has been growing last 9-12 months, we know farmers had a good start last year with plenty of water for the most part,” he said.

“You can tell when you look at staple length and micron — the average micron is up 0.5, which is significant, and the length is up 4mm.

“You normally see a 0.1 micron difference up and down, a millimetre up and down, but this is much bigger.

“The wool being tested is longer and broader than last season, so it just feeds into cut-per-head being behind it.”

The facility’s testing volumes were up 10 per cent, he said, with casuals taking on extra hours to work through it.

While bales were up 20-30 per cent in WA at the start of the season, Mr Van Rensburg said it had gradually slowed, but said bales tested would likely finish 9-10 per cent up from last season.