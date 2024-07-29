More than a quarter of a million dollars has been raised for the Royal Flying Doctor Service through a partnership with AWN. AWN, which is celebrating its 21st anniversary, has been auctioning specially selected wool at selling centres in Fremantle, Sydney and Melbourne since its inception to support the RFDS. In the final selling week of this season, wool buyers threw their support behind the charity bale auctions knowing the proceeds would support the vital service the RFDS provides across rural and remote Australia. The $13,132 raised this year will help reduce the disparity of health service access in these areas. RFDS south eastern section chief executive officer Greg Sam said AWN was a remarkable example of the innovative and expert organisations supporting regions to thrive. “The RFDS and AWN are absolutely aligned in our dedication to the communities we serve,” he said. “We are incredibly thankful for the two decades and the more than $250,000 raised to help support our teams to deliver vital healthcare and emergency response to people living and working in the most remote parts of this vast country. “I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the winners of each auction for bidding beyond the odds for the charity bales and in line with the value they place on our amazing teams — thankyou.” WA led the charge, with AWN WA wool and livestock manager Greg Tilbrook acknowledging good support from buyers that ensured above-market values were achieved for the two bales offered in Fremantle. “Long-time supporters of the charity auction, Endeavour Wool, topped the bidding at 910c/kg to return $2850 and we rounded it up and made a donation of $3000 to the RFDS,’’ he said. “The 18.6 micron wool measured 100ml with a yield of 63.8 and a strength of 30 newtons. “We are very happy to be able to support the RFDS which supports rural and regional communities when they most need it.” There was more good news from WA, with Dyson Jones adding $3315 to the donation tally following a successful sale to Tianyu where bidding reached 1300c/kg. A representative from the RFDS offered to take the staff of AWN and Dyson Jones on a tour of the local centre during the mid-term recess. Wool buyers at Melbourne also offered great support, with a donation of $4482 being made after two bales of 17.4 micron AAAM wool reached 1350c/kg. Wool technical officer Matt Cox said Endeavour Wool were the successful purchasers and thanked the many buyers who bid above market value on the day. “This is the 21st year we have supported the RFDS and takes AWN’s total donation tally to $257,475 which is a fantastic achievement,’’ he said. “The RFDS helps anyone and everyone in rural areas and they are very grateful for our support.’’ In a softer-toned market, NSW sheep and wool technical officer Andrew Holgate reported strong competition for the RFDS charity bale sold in Sydney.