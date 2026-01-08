For many rural families, the quiet of an empty nest arrives years earlier than expected — when children leave home for boarding school while still in their early teens. Merredin farmer, writer and retired TAFE lecturer Teresa O’Brien experienced this first-hand when her daughters were barely teenagers and headed to boarding school in Perth, hundreds of kilometres away. That experience has shaped Dr O’Brien’s new book, Living the Empty Nest: A World Beyond Mothering, which explores the emotional and social impact on parents whose children leave home early. “Boarding school is woven into the fabric of regional life, and for countless mothers, the first empty nest moment arrives when their child is only twelve or thirteen,” Dr O’Brien said. “This early separation, repeated every term, shapes family life in ways that city families rarely experience.” As the mother of three daughters, Sarah, 37, Claire, 34, and Moira, 31, Dr O’Brien farewelled each of them at about age 12 as they headed to Perth to attend Penrhos College. “Living in the Wheatbelt, the distance alters motherhood,” she said. “The silence and solitude shape the emotional landscape. “For rural women, identity can suddenly feel unstable because mothering has been so central to life on the farm or in a country town.” Released in December, the book combines memoir, research, and the lived experiences of rural WA women to explore one of the most unspoken transitions in a woman’s life. Its chapters explore the emotional and practical aspects of the empty-nest years, including identity, loneliness, self-care, reinventing the home, freedom, career and travel, grandparenting, technology, and legacy. Each chapter blends narrative, reflection, and practical guidance, giving readers both understanding and clear pathways forward. “This book encourages women to speak out about their empty nest experiences,” Dr O’Brien said. Women in the country are generally stoic, but some face all kinds of crises when their children leave home. The book reassures readers that the years ahead can be among the most meaningful, filled with opportunity, connection, and a renewed sense of purpose. Although the book is written from the voice of a rural woman, its themes are universal. “The ‘she’ vignettes that open each chapter could be any woman, anywhere in the world, who has stood at a farm gate, a front verandah, a school driveway or an airport departure hall and watched her child walk away,” she said. It addresses women with children, women without children, stepmothers, aunts, foster carers, and any woman whose life has been shaped by caring for others and now finds herself renegotiating her identity. The idea for the book was sparked during a chance conversation while travelling in Tasmania with her husband Ross. We were in a restaurant and invited a fellow tourist to join us for a meal. As the town’s locum GP and a new empty nester, she described feeling lost, unprepared, and untethered by her experience as the seed that planted the story,” Dr O’Brien said. Having lived in Merredin since arriving as a 20-year-old, Dr O’Brien has farmed in the Wheatbelt while working as a TAFE teacher for about 30 years. She completed a wide range of external studies, including retraining as a mental health first aid instructor, but says that writing has long been her passion. “Most importantly, Living the Empty Nest reminds women that the later part of life can be expansive, creative and joyful,” she said. “It reframes midlife not as a diminishment but as a powerful turning point. “The book offers reflections, stories and practical pathways to help women rebuild purpose, reconnect with communities, rediscover their identity and embrace new freedom with enthusiasm and optimism.” Published by Fremantle-based Vivid Publishing, the first copies were released this month. Living the Empty Nest is available through Vivid Publishing, online retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and via the author’s website: leavingthefarm.com.