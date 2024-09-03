The progression of biological wool harvesting has assigned four organisations to develop methods of using a practical system to remove the fleece from sheep mechanically to benefit woolgrowers.

Australian Wool Innovation chief executive John Roberts said the second phase of the project that uses a biological agent to create a weakened zone at the base of the wool fibre allowing a device to separate the wool from the sheep’s body, was “progressing well”.

“AWI is strongly committed to this project,” he said.

“It shows the value of ongoing investment in on-farm research to benefit woolgrowers.”

AWI program manager animal wellbeing and industry resilience Carolina Diaz said two streams of work were under way.

“The University of Adelaide researchers are confident that the biological agent works, and they are continuing with more testing,” she said.

“However, without a practical, cost-effective and efficient way to harvest the wool, biological wool harvesting is unlikely to be a strong alternative to traditional shearing, even if the biological part of the project is a success.

“Last year, AWI issued a worldwide request for proposals for the development of a variety of wool removal systems — 14 proposals for funding were submitted. AWI is progressing with four of the proposals, each take a different approach to removing the wool.”

These proposals include the University of Technology Sydney’s research into a wool handling mechanism to transport wool to a desired location in the shed.

This project uses belt friction to remove and separate the wool — the belts interact with a suction mechanism to transport wool to a desired location in the shed.

The project will examine animal handling and robotic control of the wool removal mechanism.

It will also build on previous work done by UTS to develop a semi-autonomous wool inspection and classification, and wool handling and baling system.

The University of Wollongong’s project will develop four systems for biological wool harvesting that have increasing levels of complexity, but also increasing potential for cost savings.

This project involves an initial wool removal mechanism that primarily utilises suction via a manually operated handpiece and a semi-autonomous system that automatically removes most of the fleece but still requires a human shearer to remove wool from the belly, legs and head.

The university’s project also involves a fully autonomous system (from sheep to classer).

Australian-based Agricultural Technology Solutions will research a fully integrated biological wool harvesting system that incorporates animal positioning and handling for fibre severance and wool removal.

This will utilise a tangential pneumatic force via multiple air blades or incorporated with hydro or mechanical assistance; fibre quality assessment; and collection and transfer of the wool to the bale.

Brooke and Mackenzie will be re-examining a 15-year-old handpiece to assess its suitability and development for biological wool harvesting as a functional short-term option.

Ms Diaz said there were “significant challenges” in the development of a fully automated system to address the full range of different harvesting components.

“The four projects include clear go and no-go stages linked to whether the researchers achieve significant milestones,” she said.